Indiana University of Pennsylvania is among 31 recipients of Historical & Archival Records Care grants from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
IUP Research Center is receiving a $4,608 share of nearly $200,000 in grants meant to help preserve Pennsylvania’s significant historical records and make them accessible.
PHMC officials said Wednesday that the grant awards range from $2,180 for the Hershey Community Archives to digitize a weekly newsletter issued from 1934 through 1951, to $13,590 for Drexel University Lenfest Center for Cultural Partnerships to improve documentation of and access to records related to African American history.
The grants were based on a competitive review of the applications by a subcommittee of the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board.