The University Museum at IUP presents the IUP Art and Design Faculty Triennial 2021 scheduled to open Friday.
Curt Scheib, dean of the College of Fine Arts, invites visitors to the exhibit with this statement: “We are excited to present this exhibition of works by the faculty of the Department of Art and Design at IUP.
As teaching artists and designers whose works are seen and experienced by people both nationally and internationally, our faculty serve as mentors to students, helping them to develop their own artistic voice while also fully engaging them as members of a dynamic and creative community.”
Continuing the tradition of showcasing the talent of the faculty, the Department of Art and Design participated in exhibitions at the University Museum in 2015 and 2018.
Triennial 2021 Features Work by:
Bob Sweeny, Art Education
Ivan Fortushniak, Painting
Nate Heuer, Drawing and Printmaking
Stacy Motte and Eleanor Rose, visiting artists in woodworking
Sharon Massey, Jewelry and Metals
Sean Derry, Sculpture
BA Harrington, Woodworking
Debra Frew, Ceramics
The exhibition catalog is designed by Andy Gillham and Tony DiMauro.
This exhibition will also feature a project by the Sculpture Support System, a collaborative effort of students studying 3-dimensional art and faculty members Sharon Massey and Sean Derry.
Triennial 2021 is scheduled for Friday, April 2 – Friday, April 30 with faculty artists in attendance Saturday, April 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. Regular hours of the University Museum, on the first floor of Sutton Hall, are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 2-5 p.m. The museum is closed Saturday (except April 24), Sunday, Monday and university holidays. Admission to the exhibit is free.
Visit www.iup.edu/muse um or email museum-info @iup.edu for more information as special features of this exhibition are finalized.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required in all university buildings.