Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MSCLE) will celebrate Black History Month this month with a number of events.
Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the community.
The schedule began Tuesday with a Lunch and Learn series event where Dr. Marveta Ryan-Sams, associate professor of Spanish and coordinator of PanAfrican Studies, presented “Amazing Black Women Leaders Whose Stories You Might Not Know,” including information spanning centuries and continents, highlighting several women of African descent whose monumental accomplishments deserve recognition.
It continues tonight with the first of two IUP Celebrating Black Excellence Series events at 6 p.m. in the Elkin Hall great room, where a panel of IUP faculty, staff, and students will discuss “The Power of Education for African Americans at a Predominately White Institution.”
Scheduled panelists are Dr. Veronica Watson, professor of English and director of Graduate Studies in Literature and Criticism; Shawn Jones, associate director, Office of Undergraduate Admissions; and Abreeya Darda, graduate assistant for MCSLE, focusing on fraternity and sorority life.
They will talk about racism in higher education and how it has affected the past, how it affects current students, and what the future could hold for students to come. They also will discuss how today’s students can be the drivers of change in not only their campus community, but their greater communities back home.
A focus for this year’s Black History Month programming is on health. Three programs on this topic are planned:
• Feb. 7, “We Gon’ Be Alright,” 6 to 8 p.m., 114 Jane Leonard Hall. The presenter is Dr. Marcellus Taylor, director of Health Equity Partnership for Better Health.
The program is designed to be a “transformative learning experience,” centered on the critical elements of collaboration, truth, health equity, and hope. Dr. Taylor, a health equity practitioner, will serve as the lead facilitator for the event, designed to offer participants the opportunity to explore the historical impact of health inequities for African Americans and reimagine what health equity could look like in their localized context.
• Feb. 16, “Advocate for your ‘Black Health,’” 6 to 7:30 p.m., Elkin Great Room.
Dr. Henry Lewis, owner and Clinical Nutrition Consultant at Lewis Wellness Solutions, LLC., a graduate of IUP’s Master of Arts in Student Affairs in Higher Education program, will present the program.
Participants will learn about key disease risk factors (poor sleep habits, lack of physical activity, stress, diet, and alcohol, avoiding the doctor) that lead to poor health and disease in the Black community and what they can do now, as college students, as preventative measures. Participants will also learn about Dr. Lewis’ personal health journey and what he did to advocate for and improve his health.
• Feb. 27, “Black Mental Health Matters,” 6 to 7:30 p.m., Elkin Great Room.
This workshop addresses information about a growing body of research that shows that racism has had a profound and negative impact on Black communities resulting in racial trauma and poor health outcomes.
It is designed to increase mental health awareness, knowledge, and skills to eliminate the stigma of acknowledging mental illness and seeking help and to increase mental health advocacy in higher education settings. Black mental health will be expressed through a historical and cultural lens. Additionally, participants will learn about a variety of topics including multiculturalism, intersectionality, social justice, microaggressions, and coping mechanisms.
The Lunch and Learn series, held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Elkin Hall great room, will have two additional programs this month:
On Feb. 8, Dr. Watson will present “The ‘I Fear for My Life’ Project: Research for Social Change. Website co-creator Watson’s “I Fear for My Life” website (ifearformylife.org) is designed to promote learning, dialogue and action to improve policing and criminal justice outcomes, especially for communities of color in the United States.
Watson will explain ways that students, faculty and organizations can use the site for civic engagement on this issue during the presentation.
On Feb. 22, Dr. Hilario Molina, associate professor of sociology, will present “Smoke and Mirrors: The American Dream Out of Reach for People of Color.” In this presentation, Dr. Molina examines how people of color are more prone to environmental discrimination and health issues because they are pushed into geographic areas that are deemed undesirable by the dominant group. Furthermore, he discusses the changes associated with owning versus renting a property.
The IUP Celebrating Black Excellence Series in February, held at 6 p.m. in the Elkin Hall great room, will continue on Feb. 23 with “Fraternity-Sorority Life, The History of Stepping and Historically Black Greek Lettered Organizations.” This program will discuss the importance and history of stepping, as well as the historically black Greek lettered organizations. It will address questions on the when and why these organizations were founded and the significance of stepping and step shows.
Also, the Queer Conversations Series, held from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Elkin Hall great room, continues Feb. 7 with “Black Queer History & Figures.”