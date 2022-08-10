Indiana University of Pennsylvania will welcome the majority of new students to campus for the fall semester on Saturday and Sunday, with the start of what will be a week-long schedule of events, including a new one-stop check-in process.
The university says Welcome Week events are a mixture of academic meetings, informational programming and opportunities for students to become acquainted with one another and with the campus and community.
Continuing students living in residence halls will move in Aug. 20 and 21. The first day of classes for the fall 2022 semester is Aug. 22.
The traditional opening of the academic year program is next Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. in the IUP Performing Arts Center’s Fisher Auditorium. It will feature remarks from IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll; President Erin Fritz, assistant director of the Office of Financial Aid and State College and University Professional Association IUP chapter president; Dr. Dennis D. Frketich, associate professor of employment and labor relations and Association of Pennsylvania State Colleges and University Faculty (APSCUF) IUP chapter president; Abigail Hancox, president of IUP’s Student Government Association and student member, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors; Dr. Lara Luetkehans, IUP provost and vice president for Academic Affairs; and Dr. David Piper, professor of employment and labor relations and chairman of University Senate.
The Aug. 19 program will be livestreamed on the IUP YouTube channel.
Some 40 students in the Crimson Scholars Circle program, now in its second year, arrived on campus earlier this week for an early immersion week. This program is designed to influence retention and persistence of Black and Brown IUP students; programming for the Crimson Scholars Circle program will continue throughout the academic year.
Crimson Scholars will transition into Welcome Week events with all other new students.
IUP will return to fully face-to-face instruction and in-person events and activities for fall 2022. In most circumstances, meetings and gatherings will transition to in-person formats, and employees will return to working at their university locations.
IUP will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding masks/face coverings based on county transmission rates; currently, masks are not required in IUP facilities; the exception is that masks will continue to be required in the IUP Health Service. IUP supports the CDC recommendation to wear a mask if an individual has COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
However, while wearing a mask is not required in most cases, it remains the expectation that any visitors to individual offices or to residence hall suites and rooms must follow the preference of the people in those offices or living areas regarding use of masks. IUP also supports and respects an individual’s personal choice to wear a mask or face covering. Anyone who prefers to use a mask is encouraged to do so. Free masks are available at most building entrances.
Free COVID-19 testing for students and free vaccinations continue to be available at IUP Health Services by appointment. Patient care for students at IUP Health Service resumes Aug. 22.
The one-stop check-in process, new this year, has all new students, both who will be in on-campus housing and who are commuter students, starting the move-in process at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at individually scheduled times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Approximately 700 new students are expected on Saturday and 600 new students are expected on Sunday.
The university says the goal of the initiative is to provide in-person resources for students and families in one location, making it easier for students to complete any administrative needs before physically moving into their rooms.
“The one-stop check-in is designed to be student-focused, getting students (and families) in contact with the offices to help them right from the start,” Valerie Baroni, director of Housing and Dining, said. “As they arrive, each student will receive an individualized ‘itinerary’ at the welcome table, listing any tables the student needs to stop at prior to checking in to housing. If students have completed all of the new student steps prior to move-in, they can check in to their housing, or stop by tables they would like to get additional information from.”
Baroni added, “in addition to streamlining the process by having offices in person to help new students, it provides an opportunity for students and families to ask questions and meet members of campus offices.”
Representatives from offices including housing, dining, health service, student billing and financial aid will be on site with informational tables and will let students know if there are any missing forms or documents that the need to complete the move-in process.
Students may choose their arrival time and will be directed to the KCAC, be greeted by Welcome Week leaders, and directed inside for the check in.
Students are welcome to stop back at the KCAC during the weekend during check-in hours for any assistance they may need from the offices present there.
On Sunday, the second day of check-in, members of the IUP community will be in the Oak Grove from noon to 5 p.m. for the “Crimson Hawks Hello” for families.
Programming for students begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by residence life floor meetings.
A morning campus walk will be offered Monday through Friday during Welcome Week, with Welcome Week Information Table set up from noon to 1 p.m. at North Dining for students.
Programming continues through the week on campus and in the community, including “Meet The Hawks” Third Thursday event at downtown Indiana’s IRMC Park (located at the intersection of Seventh and Philadelphia streets) on Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event will provide an opportunity for community members and new students to meet, and will feature performances from the IUP Marching Band, the IUP Drumline and the IUP cheerleaders. Members of the IUP football team also will be in attendance.
In addition to this event, students will provide an afternoon of service to community agencies on Aug. 19, including at the Indiana Community Garden, Salvation Army, Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.
Students will visit Yellow Creek State Park on Aug. 20.
A new initiative for this year, the Talon Ticket, will be introduced at the Meet the Hawks event. This is a student discount pilot program designed to build connections between students and businesses in and around Indiana County. More than 20 businesses are participating in the Talon Ticket, which was developed by students in the Eberly College of Business Student Marketing Association and the Division of University Advancement, working with Downtown Indiana Inc. and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. To receive discounts, students show their university identification card (ICard) to participating businesses.
Welcome Week events conclude with an IUP welcome in Fisher Auditorium at 5:30 p.m., followed by a cookout in the Oak Grove co-sponsored by University Police and residence life meetings that evening.
Students in the Cook Honors College will be returning to Whitmyre Hall for housing this year. Due to pandemic concerns related to the configuration of the building’s communal bathrooms, students in the Cook Honors College have been housed in other residence halls on campus for the past two years.
IUP is launching the Skills for Success in a Diverse Global Community certificate program this year. This program includes course work through an academic course paired with co-curricular participation in student organizations and Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) programming.
The participating students will be able to engage in learning opportunities like the Difficult Dialogues Project as well as other programs throughout the fall 2022 semester that focus on aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
The combination of completing the course, which will also have a mock lecture on a DEI topic and other DEI content interwoven, and participating in organizations and programs, will result in students receiving recognition for their professional development and educational growth at an awards ceremony in the spring 2023 semester.