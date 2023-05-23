PUNXSUTAWNEY – Officials at Indiana University of Pennsylvania said Monday that a key demolition project tied in to the Academy of Culinary Arts long-range building plan is going to happen sooner than expected.
Citing a new timeline from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, university officials said completion of the demolition phase for the complex in downtown Punxsutawney is targeted for August 2025.
That’s four months sooner than originally expected, DGS officials told IUP leadership.
A spokeswoman for the university said IUP expects to post advertisements for demolition bids for the project by July 2024, with bidding to be announced and demolition to begin in September 2024.
“This updated timeline is wonderful news for the project, for the Academy of Culinary Arts, and for IUP,” university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “The potential for growth for the Academy is almost limitless, and Academy graduates, already in high demand, fill an important workforce need.”
IUP plans what it calls state-of-the art facilities, as well as increased opportunities for
enrollment growth, by locating all of the academy’s facilities in new or renovated buildings adjacent to the Academy’s Fairman Centre along West Mahoning Street in downtown Punxsutawney.
The Fairman Centre, formerly known as the J.B. Eberhart building, was gifted to the Foundation for IUP by the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation and the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce in November 2006.
After a year-long, $4.7-million renovation, the building was repurposed with classrooms and teaching kitchens for the Academy of Culinary Arts. The first floor of the building is retail space.
“This project is moving forward in great part because of the incredible support of our legislators,” said IUP Council of Trustees Chairman Sam Smith, a former state representative from the Jefferson County city. “(State) Rep. Brian Smith (R-Punxsutawney) and (U.S. Rep.) G.T. Thompson (R-Howard Township) have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, and Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) has been a champion of the Academy and this project from the beginning.”
A total of $4.75 million of governmental support and $1.36 million in private support and gifts in kind have already been received for the project.
Remaining funds for the building project are included in the State System of Higher Education capital allocations budget.
In October 2022, Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, which administers IUP and other state-owned universities, announced that $2.9 million would be released in the 2022-2023 budget year for the project; $16 million for construction is in the 2023-24 budget; and $2 million for furnishing and equipment is included in the 2025-26 budget.
Smith said Pittman, the state Senate majority leader, “has been critically important in keeping the construction schedule on target. The Punxsutawney community and leadership groups like the Punxsutawney Area College Trust have never wavered in their support, and we continue to appreciate everything they do for IUP, the Academy, and for our students.”
In an IUP news release, Pittman said, “The abundance of community and state support for this building plan is a testament to the shared vision of providing increased opportunities for students in this growing field. I’m very pleased changes to the timeline of this project will ultimately help to provide access to a new facility sooner than was anticipated.”
In turn, the Council of Trustees chairman said, “private donors, including PACT,
the Fairman Family Foundation (of DuBois), and the Hardy Family Trust, along with financial support from so many other individual donors, have been critically important for this project.”
The Hardy Family Trust was set up by the family of the late Joseph Hardy, founder of Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County.
IUP has had a long-standing relationship with Nemacolin. For instance, the resort provided food for the Hogspitality Village sponsored by the university at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center Pavilion.
It was staffed by three IUP Academy of Culinary Arts alumni working for the Fayette County resort.
The Academy of Culinary Arts long-range plan, as approved in March 2022 by the IUP Council of Trustees, includes a new, 45,000-square foot education and multipurpose commercial site, offering between 32,836 and 36,644 square feet of instructional space for Academy students.
