Fairman Centre

This is the Fairman Centre in downtown Punxsutawney. The long-range building plan for the Academy of Culinary Arts calls for the demolition of four buildings adjacent to the Fairman Centre at 105, 115, 117 and 119 West Mahoning Street, all gifted to the university from the Foundation for IUP in 2018, and two other buildings at 131 and 133 West Mahoning Street, the Dorothy Miller property as acquired and gifted in part by building owners Jesse J. Miller and Duane A. Miller in 2021.

 Courtesy IUP

PUNXSUTAWNEY – Officials at Indiana University of Pennsylvania said Monday that a key demolition project tied in to the Academy of Culinary Arts long-range building plan is going to happen sooner than expected.

Citing a new timeline from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, university officials said completion of the demolition phase for the complex in downtown Punxsutawney is targeted for August 2025.