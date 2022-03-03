Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, masks/face coverings will no longer be required in most of IUP’s indoor facilities and buildings in Indiana, Armstrong and Allegheny counties.
Exceptions are the IUP Health Service and the IUP Counseling Center on the main campus in Indiana and White Township, as well as IUP’s Punxsutawney Regional Campus facilities.
Driscoll said Jefferson County, which includes Punxsutawney, is still classified as requiring masks under the Centers for Disease Control guidance.
Also, Driscoll said in a letter to IUP employees and students, “While we have changed our mask policy for most facilities, any visitors to individual offices or to residence hall suites and rooms must follow the preference of the persons in those offices or living areas regarding use of masks.
“It is my absolute expectation that every member of this university community understands, supports and follows the request for masking in an individual’s personal space,” Driscoll continued. “It is also my expectation that individual personal choice to wear a mask or face covering is supported and respected. I encourage anyone who prefers to use a mask to do so.”
Driscoll said that decision followed consultation with the university’s leadership team and is based on the advice of IUP’s COVID Planning Group.
“We also are following the CDC recommendation to wear a mask if you have COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19,” Driscoll wrote to the IUP community. “Student-athletes are to continue to follow the COVID-19 policy established by the NCAA and (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference). Students in off-site experiences should follow the guidelines of their host institution.”
Also, he said, community transportation, which would include IndiGO/Indiana County Transit Authority buses in the Indiana area, will follow the CDC guidelines about masking.
“I continue to appreciate that you have demonstrated your commitment to the health and safety of the university community by following our COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures,” Driscoll wrote. “I know it has been frustrating for many of you.”
Also, it is not a decision written in stone, and the pandemic is not over, though Driscoll said the CDC recommendation “is a hopeful sign” for the IUP community.
“It is critical that you understand that this situation is an extremely fluid one. If there is a shift in the pandemic in our community, and the CDC provides updated recommendations related to face coverings or other mitigation efforts, our policies will change accordingly,” he wrote.
“The well-being of the IUP community remains our priority and our guiding principle, and new decisions will be made as needed to keep us healthy and safe.”
The university said it will continue to provide free masks to students, employees and visitors, while free testing for students and vaccinations will still be provided to the university community at IUP Health Service.
“Housing and care for students who are recommended to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis will continue to be offered in Delaney Hall,” Driscoll said. “Updates to the COVID-19 dashboard will continue on a weekly basis, along with Friday email communications to employees and students.”
Also, he wrote, “we will continue to follow the CDC-recommended cleaning and sanitation procedures in our buildings.”
Driscoll asked students and employees to “please continue to be vigilant, take care of yourself, and support and take care of one another.”