Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Eberly College of Business Master of Business Administration (MBA) on-campus program has been selected as one of the top programs in the nation by “The Princeton Review.”
The rankings were included in the publication’s “Best Business Schools 2023” and follows the program’s ranking in the “Best Business Schools for 2021 and 2022.”
Editors selected programs based on institutional data gathered by editors and surveys of students attending the schools who rate and report on their experiences.
The rankings for 2023 are based on surveys in 2021-22 of administrators at 397 business schools offering on-campus or online MBAs, and surveys of 29,900 students enrolled in the schools over the past three academic years.
“We recommend these schools highly and with great regard for the MBA programs they offer,” said Rob Franek, “The Princeton Review’s” editor-in-chief.
“Every MBA program — on-campus as well as online — that made our lists for 2023 offers outstanding academics, superb experiential components, and impressive career services. As important, every one garnered positive ratings from MBA students we surveyed who attend or who are recent grads of the program,” Franek said.
In 2021, Eberly’s MBA program was ranked first in Pennsylvania by “Best Value Schools,” recognized for value and programs that provide “a more personalized education, and thus a better education,” editors said.
In addition to ongoing recognition of the MBA program, the Eberly College of Business has been cited in “The Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools” guidebook since 2005.
“The consistent recognition by Princeton Review puts us in the top tier of business schools in the country,” Dr. Prashanth Bharadwaj, interim dean of the Eberly College of Business, said.
“It is a testament to our cutting-edge academic programs, dedicated faculty, and highly successful alumni. The state-of-the-art infrastructure in the Eberly building, combined with the vibrant and diverse student body, provides a uniquely positive learning environment. Our faculty and staff take pride in supporting our students become successful managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs,” he said.
IUP’s MBA program allows students to complete an MBA on a full-time or part-time basis. Full-time study can be completed in about one year; students can start the program in the fall or spring semester. Students can also select a concentration in professional accountancy, information systems, finance, human resource management, international business, marketing, or in the STEM-designated area of supply chain management.
IUP has collaborated with PES University, Bangalore, India, since 2005 and with Arab American University, Ramallah, the West Bank, since 2014 to offer its MBA programs in cohort format. Courses are taught by full-time IUP faculty traveling to Bangalore and Ramallah; students have the option of completing their MBA in their home country or traveling to IUP’s Indiana campus for the second year of their MBA program, enhancing the diversity on IUP’s campus. More than 1,400 students have graduated from these two programs since 2005. In addition, the Eberly MBA program routinely attracts students from many regions of the world including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa.
IUP MBA students consistently win national awards, working in teams on business case studies through the Small Business Institute. The business outreach centers give students opportunities to add experience in areas such as facilities planning, business research surveys, social media marketing, accounting systems, operations management, and competitive analysis. Scholarships and graduate assistantship awards of up to 50 percent of tuition are available to qualified full-time students.
The top five employers hiring IUP MBA graduates are BNY Mellon, IBM, Prudential, BNP Paribus, and Ernst & Young. IUP MBA graduates have also accepted positions at companies such as Dow Chemical, Citizens Bank, Accenture, Coca-Cola, Deloitte & Touche, PNC Bank, GE, Merrill Lynch, PPG, Renault, Rockwell International, Siemens and more.
IUP’s Eberly College is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the longest standing, most recognized form of specialized or professional accreditation an institution and its business programs can earn. Less than 5 percent of 16,000 schools worldwide achieve this accreditation. IUP also recently received the specialized AACSB accreditation in accounting, making it the first to receive this honor among the Pennsylvania State System universities.
For more than two decades, IUP has been a fixture in Princeton Review’s Best Colleges guidebook, which selects universities based on surveys and interviews with students. Students tell guidebook editors that IUP is a place of “truly stellar academic departments” and “Professors feel like family and express that they genuinely care about the students outside of just the classroom situation.”
IUP offers more than 160 academic degree programs, including more than 50 graduate programs. In addition, students can complete more than 65 minors — including a unique teamwork minor — and scores of specialized tracks and certificate programs, including certificates in athletic coaching, photography and digital imaging, popular music, and public history.
IUP continues to add state-of-the-art programs of study for its students. Its newest undergraduate majors are public health and environmental engineering, both in-demand careers in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation. With the addition of a PhD in business program, IUP offers 14 different doctoral degrees.
IUP has a longstanding commitment to research on all levels and in all disciplines. In 2021, IUP was selected as one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 93 public universities in the United States selected for the “High Research Activity” designation by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Institutions of Higher Education.