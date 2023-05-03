Indiana Municipal.jpg

Stock photos of signs. Indiana Municipal Building

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said his institution is in the first year of a multi-year process that could end up with IUP hosting the state’s first public osteopathic school of medicine.

As he told Indiana Borough Council Tuesday night, “there aren’t enough primary care physicians” in rural areas of the Keystone State.