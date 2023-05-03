Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said his institution is in the first year of a multi-year process that could end up with IUP hosting the state’s first public osteopathic school of medicine.
As he told Indiana Borough Council Tuesday night, “there aren’t enough primary care physicians” in rural areas of the Keystone State.
Nor in other areas of Pennsylvania. The United Health Foundation has stated that there’s one primary care physician for every 1,367 patients.
Driscoll made a 50-minute case to council, for an idea that could utilize existing science and health programs at IUP, as well as the institution’s reputation for high research activity and what he called a “growing partnership with a strong, independent rural hospital,” Indiana Regional Medical Center.
There also is support from various corners for the idea, including possibilities for community development funding as stated earlier this year by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, as well as other federal and state lawmakers.
Some of those named by Driscoll included U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, who has visited the campus including an event in October 2021; U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, who has said he still wants to provide for the whole of Indiana County, though much of the county now is in Reschenthaler’s district; U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Altoona, who also is a medical doctor; state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana; and state House members including Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Some of the figures heard Tuesday night aren’t new.
For instance, as Driscoll stated, there is the prospect that a school of osteopathic medicine could create 420 jobs, provide a new source of $3 million in state and local revenue and have a $67 million total economic impact each year, something that eventually could grow to $79 million.
And there are only two schools of osteopathic medicine in Pennsylvania — LECOM, based in Erie with a campus at Seton Hill University, and Philadelphia College of Medicine — currently admitting students, with a third soon to begin taking students at Duquesne University.
As Driscoll noted, none of them are public institutions.
The process began this past December, when the IUP Council of Trustees endorsed the exploration of a possible development of such a school.
University officials have said their focus is based among other factors on demand for this type of medical education.
In 2021, 22,708 applicants competed for 8,280 seats at schools of osteopathic medicine, and the university said Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine graduates are more likely to pursue primary care in rural and underserved areas — 57 percent of all DOs practice as general practitioners, and more than 20 percent of DO graduates practice in rural areas.
Joining Driscoll for the session in Indiana council chambers were Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna and Assistant Vice President for Alumni and Constituent Engagement Jennifer Luzier Dunsmore, who also is IUP’s non-voting representative on the Indiana council.
