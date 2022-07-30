Dr. Yu-ju Kuo

 Courtesy Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Yu-ju Kuo, professor of mathematics in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Mathematical and Computer Science, has been selected for a 2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Scholar fellowship to Bhutan.

She is the only United States educator selected for a Fulbright award to Bhutan for the 2022-2023 academic year. She will spend 10 months starting in July working as a professor at Sherubtse College, which is part of the Royal University of Bhutan.