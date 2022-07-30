Dr. Yu-ju Kuo, professor of mathematics in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Mathematical and Computer Science, has been selected for a 2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Scholar fellowship to Bhutan.
She is the only United States educator selected for a Fulbright award to Bhutan for the 2022-2023 academic year. She will spend 10 months starting in July working as a professor at Sherubtse College, which is part of the Royal University of Bhutan.
“A Fulbright grant is extremely competitive and selective,” IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans said. “It’s a reflection of a faculty member’s commitment to academic excellence and service. We are very proud of Dr. Kuo and we know that her time in Bhutan will enrich the lives of students there, and to students at IUP when she returns.”
Almost 70 IUP faculty and staff have been selected for Fulbright scholarships; a total of 18 students are Fulbright scholarship recipients.
In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Kuo will supervise student projects. She anticipates helping students there to learn more about mathematical software and how to modify equations to meet unique needs of the user.
As Sherubste College doesn’t currently have a graduate program in math, she is hoping to build some kind of connection between the university there and IUP’s graduate program in mathematics.
The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program provides opportunities for academics to engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions.
As a Fulbright Scholar alumni, Kuo joins a very distinguished group that includes 61 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.
There are four graduate programs: applied mathematics, community college track applied mathematics, elementary middle level specialization mathematics education and secondary level specialization mathematics education.