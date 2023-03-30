Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s online master’s program in nursing has been named to The Princeton Review’s 2023 Top Online Nursing Programs.
That recognition followed the program’s recent recognition by U.S. News & World Report for its 2022 “Best Online Program.”
IUP is no stranger to either national recognition, having been selected for 29 years by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University” and getting more than two decades of inclusion in the Princeton Review’s Best Colleges guidebook.
Princeton Review editors selected programs for the listing on the basis of flexibility, affordability, access to innovative technologies and global opportunities.
It is part of a longstanding commitment to research on all levels and in all disciplines, that included IUP being selected in 2021, as one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 93 public universities in the United States, for the “High Research Activity” designation by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Institutions of Higher Education.
IUP offers more than 160 academic degree programs, including more than 50 graduate programs, while students can complete more than 65 minors, including a teamwork minor, and scores of specialized tracks and certificate programs, including certificates in athletic coaching, gerontology, photography and digital imaging, popular music, and public history.
IUP’s online Master of Science degree in nursing offers two tracks: nursing administration and nursing education. Students also have the option of completing a dual track degree.
The program includes online coursework along with hands-on practicum experiences, toward a doctorate of philosophy in nursing, a doctorate of nursing practice en route to a PhD, and a Nursing, Simulation, and Technology Certificate of Recognition.
“The Master of Science Degree program at IUP is student centered and we pride ourselves in helping students achieve their goals in all our nursing programs here at IUP,” said Dr. Pamela O’Harra, master’s in nursing program coordinator and associate professor of Nursing and Allied Health. “All students receive individual guidance, encouragement, and assistance by all our faculty in the Nursing department in order for our students to be successful in their academic journey.”
Elsewhere, IUP continues to add state-of-the-art programs of study, with its newest undergraduate majors being public health and environmental engineering, both in-demand careers in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation.
With the addition of a PhD in business program, IUP offers 14 different doctoral degrees.