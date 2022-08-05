Teresa Kuo

 Courtesy Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Teresa Kuo, of Cabot, a May graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s early childhood and special education program with a concentration in urban education, has been selected for a 2022-23 Fulbright English Teaching Assistant award to Taiwan.

She is IUP’s 19th student Fulbright recipient since 1968, and the second IUP student selected for a Fulbright in 2022. IUP faculty and administrators have received 75 Fulbright scholarships since 1951.