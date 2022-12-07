Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown

 Submitted

Indiana University of Pennsylvania fashion studies major Jordan Brown will be leaving IUP this month with a bachelor’s degree, but her commitment and initiative will impact IUP students for many years to come.

Brown, of Pittsburgh, organized taking 22 IUP fashion studies majors (freshmen to seniors), to work as volunteers for the fall 2022 Pittsburgh Fashion Week event on Sept. 21, held in downtown Pittsburgh.

