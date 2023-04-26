Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Borough are seeking to build on a partnership that has grown out of the original idea of testing the sewage the borough takes into its wastewater treatment plant for COVID-19 virus.
On Tuesday, the university said its collaboration with the borough was one of five successful applicants for a national pilot program meant to help create stronger and more informed community health, especially in rural areas.
“We received notification of our selection for the program in February,” said Roland Francis, an IUP alumnus (1984) and more recently pretreatment coordinator and assistant wastewater superintendent for the borough, who joined the IUP Research Institute as a part-time field manager last fall. “We set up the PCR machine in the biology department in Weyandt Hall and students began testing and analysis in April.
The university said Francis will direct the WEF project. It said the borough, in collaboration with faculty and students from the university’s departments of Biology and of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, will evaluate a device supplied by the Water Environment Federation designed to provide simple, “point of use” analysis for wastewater evaluation.
WEF is a not-for-profit technical and educational organization of more than 34,000 individual members and 75 member associations representing water quality professionals around the world.
“It’s actually a very straightforward project,” Francis said. “The IUP students pick up the samples from Indiana Borough, process them through the analyzer at IUP, and upload the results through a web-based reporting system.”
The Indiana Borough Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility pulls product from more than 70 miles of pipes, and processes more than 8 million gallons daily, serving the borough, IUP and White Township from a plant in Center Township.
The partners said the GeneXpert Automated PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machine will identify the presence of diseases including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), various strains of influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
This machine will be housed in the Department of Biology, with students supervised by Dr. N. Bharathan in biology and Dr. Yongtao Cao in mathematical and computer sciences responsible for analyzing the samples.
WEF’s project is in turn a collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. University officials said the information generated by analysis of the machine’s data will help the WEF and the CDC to determine efficacy of smaller PCR machines in rural communities.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Indiana Borough has been partnering with BioBot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
Indiana was one of approximately 360 entities involved in BioBot testing. In the early months of the pandemic, then-borough Manager C. Michael Foote said there was “a correlation between infection levels and the number of cases that we see a week or two into the future.”
A year later, the borough began looking to transition such testing to IUP.
University officials said this latest initiative builds on the collaboration between the university and the borough in an ongoing community wastewater surveillance project, which includes data collection, modeling, forecasting, and public health interpretations.
“IUP is really pleased to collaborate with Indiana Borough on this project, which has long-range implications for community health across the nation,” said Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of IUP’s John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. “It also provides that hands-on, real-life experience for our students, and we couldn’t be happier that Roland suggested that IUP students and faculty work on this project. Roland has been an incredible and steadfast partner throughout our work on wastewater surveillance.”
The samples Indiana Borough collects for Biobot Analytics Inc. are also analyzed by the Allegheny County Health Department, with the results are used by ACHD, the
Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the CDC.
Weekly results of that testing have been found on a dashboard on the Indiana Borough website, giving the public the opportunity to make informed decisions.
University officials said there is a goal to soon have a regional dashboard to disseminate the data so that it is available to all local medical centers, including Punxsutawney Area Hospital and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, as well as to the communities at large.
“Because we have this ongoing sampling project — which we will continue during the WEF program — we will be able to compare results from the machine being tested with the results from Biobot Analytics,” Hovan said. “This duplicative analysis will provide a third data point help us to determine and ensure reliability of the machine.”
Others involved with Francis for the WEF project include Dave Allen from Indiana Borough as the sampling lead; Bharathan as testing lead; Cao as data lead; and Bharathan and Indiana Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Neff as health leads, in charge of public health clinical action protocols.
Other IUP team members working on the Indiana Borough wastewater surveillance program include Dr. Frederick Adkins, mathematical and computer science faculty member; Dr. Hilliary Creely, dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research; Dr. Hovan; Christina Koren, director of strategic projects; Dr. Lara Luetkehans, IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, vice president of the Division of University Advancement; and Dr. Kristi Storti, director of IUP’s public health program.
IUP students working directly with sample testing and analysis are Cassandra Booth, a biology-pre-medicine major from Apollo; Akinbusola Olushola, an applied mathematics major from Nigeria; Lydia Vlachou, a public health major from Greece; and Bonnie Lin Xu, an accounting major from Indiana.
Booth is a member of the American Medical Student Association, the IUP Anthropology Club, Phi Eta Sigma honor society and The National Society of Leadership and Success.
Vlachou is Cook Honors College student and member of the varsity tennis team at IUP. Xu is a member of the Student Managed Investment Portfolio and Student Association at IUP.
The university said the first analysis of the data will be sent to the WEF after 12 weeks of sampling.
“The CDC and the WEF want this machine to help expedite the health and safety of individuals and communities, especially in rural areas,” Francis said. “Because the machine is both affordable and simple to operate, it can help rural communities that may not be able to afford national testing companies to better understand the health of their communities. The manufacturer has also created sampling cartridges that are at a lower cost than those required by larger PCR machines, adding to the affordability for testing and analysis in smaller communities.”