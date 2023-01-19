Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced another dual admissions agreement with a community college.
It was announced Wednesday between IUP and HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, which the Harrisburg area community college said is the correct name for that institution.
As has been the case with other community colleges, IUP and HACC said it is an agreement designed to streamline the process for students who earn an associate degree at the Harrisburg-area college to complete a bachelor’s degree program at IUP.
As is touted on HACC’s Facebook page, the college “is the first and largest of Pennsylvania’s 15 community colleges,” with 100 career and transfer associate degree, certificate and diploma programs covering approximately 14,211 students at campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.
Under terms of the agreement, students enrolled at HACC who plan to complete a bachelor’s degree at IUP will be given automatic acceptance to IUP, pending successful completion of all admissions requirements.
No additional admissions application to IUP will be required for these students. The program provides a curriculum plan for students that is a seamless transition from associate to bachelor’s degree.
Students also will receive enhanced counseling, advising and transition support services from both institutions, and HACC students who have been accepted into this program will be given full access to IUP’s resources, including housing, dining, the Co-op, the IUP Libraries and IUP activities and events.
“IUP is very pleased to establish this partnership with HACC,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “This agreement helps us to provide key services, support and access that these qualified students need and deserve to meet their educational goals.”
To qualify, students must be currently admitted and enrolled at HACC, maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0 or the minimum grade point average required by the IUP program they have chosen, have earned less than 30 credit hours before applying for the dual admissions declaration, and plan to pursue both an associate degree and bachelor’s degree.
“HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, looks forward to what this new partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania will provide for our students,” said HACC President and CEO John J. “Ski” Sygielski, MBA, Ph.D. “HACC associate degree graduates who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree at IUP will be able to have the support they need to be successful at both institutions.”
Since 2015, a total of 484 students from HACC have transferred to IUP to complete their academic studies. This number includes 170 students who were dual-enrolled high school students while at HACC.
IUP also has dual admissions agreements in place with Westmoreland County Community College and Penn Highlands Community College.