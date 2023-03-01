Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center’s monthly podcast, “Rural Health Pulse,” continues with an episode featuring IRMC’s Dr. Dan Clark discussing robotics in surgery.
Dr. Clark is the director of Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery and director of IRMC’s Comprehensive Breast Center.
He joined IRMC’s medical staff in 2018. Since that time, he has been integral in IRMC’s successfully obtaining a second da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system.
In summer 2022, IRMC’s robotic surgery team surpassed a milestone of 2,200 robotic surgeries performed in the hospital’s state-of-the-art operating rooms. IRMC offers robotic surgery in the areas of general surgery, bariatrics, gynecology, orthopedics, thoracic and (coming soon) urology.
Dr. Clark serves as a national proctor for robotic surgery and plays an important role in certifying robotic skills competency.
Dr. Clark will also be a guest on April’s podcast, discussing breast cancer.
The Rural Health Pulse podcast is available for free on Spotify and from the IRMC website. Monthly episodes will be released through August 2023.