Only two of 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities can be called “financially healthy,” system Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein told a 90-minute Friday virtual town meeting with some 250 participants from every aspect of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania community.
And IUP is not one of those two universities, according to a chart with various categories, displayed like rungs on a ladder by Greenstein. West Chester and Slippery Rock universities were on the top rung, then Bloomsburg, East Stroudsburg and Millersville listed as “financially healthy but showing signs of weakening.”
IUP is on the next rung, listed as “financially unstable” along with California, Kutztown, Lock Haven and Shippensburg. At the bottom are “insolvent” Cheyney, Clarion, Edinboro and Mansfield.
However, Greenstein said one has to think of PASSHE as a “single bank account,” that affects all 14 institutions.
“We need to restore accounts that we have drawn down,” he said.
The chancellor focused on what he called the 75 percent of the State System budget that goes toward salaries and benefits.
Those questioning him and IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll included Dr. Matthew Vetter, an
assistant professor of English at IUP, who wondered about the economic and social consequences of retrenchment, a possible layoff of faculty members at seven PASSHE institutions, including IUP. He wondered what effect the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculty termed a possible layoff of 128 full-time equivalent faculty members would have on faculty and student morale, and the Indiana community as a whole.
Dr. Erika D. Frenzel, president of the IUP chapter of PASSHE’s faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculty, also asked about student-faculty ratios. Her union has said such ratios will rise from a current average of 18 students for every faculty member to 21:1, the ratio that existed in 2011-12.
Greenstein admitted that he could not give specific answers regarding IUP.
Driscoll said IUP still would be the largest employer in Indiana County even with cutbacks, but asked, “What does it look like if we don’t exist at all?”
Greenstein said a decision to close a university with enrollment around 4,000 or 5,000, or about half of IUP’s enrollment, would cost $150 million to $200 million, in a system that only has approximately $700 million in reserves.
Dr. Heide Witthoeft, an instructor in foreign languages at IUP, hailed what she called “strong” sustainability plans being made by the state system, but wondered why Greenstein reduced from five to two years the time during which those plans have to be carried out.
Greenstein said it was three, but he was counting the 2019-20 academic year in the directive he issued in April.
A maintenance worker at Fisher Auditorium, Nikki Grace, asked about rumors that IUP was considering the outsourcing of maintenance jobs.
“We have been in regular communication with (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) leadership,” Driscoll said. “There is a long process and we are a ways from making a decision.”
Driscoll introduced the PASSHE chancellor at the start of the conference call, saying Greenstein “has done more to engage the stakeholders at the universities than chancellors who have come before.”
That engagement was different from his previous appearances to the IUP community.
For one thing, because Greenstein was doing it virtually, he said there was “no bicycle ride this morning with the IUP crew,” on the Hoodlebug Trail during his first visit to IUP in October 2018.
“It has been quite a journey since March 13 when the stay-at-home order was issued,” the chancellor said, referring to his announcement of a suspension of face-to-face instruction, first scheduled through March 29, then continued by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Other topics discussed during the online forum ranged from racism to tuition, and from integration of facilities as proposed for several PASSHE institutions on either side of the state to building trust with lawmakers as a way to encourage them to increase state funding for the state-owned universities.