Janus, the Roman two-headed god, was a symbol of a change from the old year to a new year, looking back at the old and looking ahead to the new.
In a way, Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll was playing the role of Janus as he gave his final report of the 2022-23 academic year to the IUP Council of Trustees.
“As we say goodbye to one class of students, we’re preparing to welcome another, the Class of 2027, which will be coming to campus in about 100 days,” Driscoll told the council. “They are the 148th class of new students to come to our campus.”
And it appears it may be larger than the class that arrived at IUP in the fall of 2022 by 211 registrants — 160 undergraduates, 52 graduates.
“For the fall of 2023, we are ahead of last year’s pace in completed applications, admits, and net deposits for the fall semester,” Driscoll said. “We are also ahead in those same categories for undergraduate transfer students and graduate students.”
University officials said overall retention — the number of students who enrolled for fall 2022 and sticking around for fall 2023 — is up 4.32 percent, while student persistence (the eagerness to stick with one’s studies) is up by five percent.
“That’s a lot of good news, and proof that our work to increase enrollment is positively moving the needle,” Driscoll said. “It comes because of the good work of a lot of people across IUP, and it wouldn’t be possible without their effort and input.”
Something that may boost that persistence will begin with the class of 2027.
Driscoll said those arriving for classes beginning later this summer “will be the initial class of first-year students to come to IUP with a new Student Success Infrastructure in place. After almost a year of planning and hard work, we have unveiled a new way to support our students, building on the good work going on in many separate parts of the university, so they have the best opportunity to be successful in and out of the classroom.”
The IUP president said the new system will act proactively to help identify students who need assistance and to ensure they get whatever help they need so they can continue their academic journey unimpeded.
“Paula Stossel has moved over from Enrollment Management to become the strategic advisor to the president for Student Success, and Amber Racchini will soon shift from the acting assistant vice provost for the University College to vice
provost for Student Academic Success,” Driscoll said. “Together, Paula and Amber will spearhead IUP’s efforts to give our students a first-class experience where their needs are met, and their success is our goal.”
During the trustee Enrollment Management Committee session as part of Thursday’s day-long council gathering, it also was reported that dual enrollment is up 5.3 percent over a two-year period, helped by a 75 percent discount for those coming from dual-enrollment programs between IUP and Westmoreland County, Harrisburg Area and Penn Highlands community colleges.
Some dual-enrollment programs provide even better benefits for students involved. The Punxsutawney Trust pays the tuition for Punxsutawney Area High School students involved in dual-enrollment.
Additionally, international students are returning to IUP, with approximately 400 signed up from 64 countries.
Trustee Anne White, sitting in for Trustee Joyce Fairman to present the Enrollment Management Committee report during the main council meeting late Thursday, noted an increase in deposits for both new first-time and transfer students across all residencies, in-state, out-of-state and international students.
After the meeting, Driscoll credited efforts to reduce tuition on all levels.
In March, with authority from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors, Driscoll moved to reduce the cost of tuition for international undergraduates taking between 12 to 18 credits a semester, effective this fall.
It followed approval by the council and the PASSHE governors of reduced tuition by almost 20 percent, first for in-state undergraduate students and then last fall for out-of-state, domestic undergraduates.
Elsewhere, the university is conducting an update of its Long-Range Facilities Master Plan, the latest revision in a plan that first was put together with the consulting firm SmithGroup, a 170-year-old institution with offices in Pittsburgh and 19 other cities, that embraces “opportunities to work alongside clients, partners and colleagues who dare to push boundaries and pursue bold ‘what if’ dreams.”
At IUP, SmithGroup provided its assistance initially with the Master Plan in 2011, then with updates in 2014 and 2017.
The effort is being overseen by an Executive Steering Committee chaired by IUP Vice President for Administration and Finance Dr. Debra Fitzsimons, and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans.
Sam Phillips, IUP associate vice president for University Operations and Administrative Services, and Steve Markiewicz, IUP associate director of Planning and Construction, have been assigned to lead a group that will work alongside SmithGroup representatives to facilitate their activities.
According to the report Phillips presented as part of the Administration and Finance Committee audio-visual display for the trustees Thursday, SmithGroup will prepare two alternative development scenarios for the Indiana campus that portray practical options for future development and change, including campus footprint reduction, optimal usage of existing space, outdoor athletic facilities, student gathering areas, and other matters, including a location for school of medicine facilities as IUP pursues its consideration of an osteopathic school.
