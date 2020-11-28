Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s fall semester is winding down, with some adjustments in grading, as well as in what should — and should not — be expected on the spring semester calendar, as the university continues to adapt to an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
IUP has announced that it will not have a traditional weeklong spring break this year. Rather, the university posted on its website, there will be seven non-class days incorporated into the spring schedule to allow for several short breaks.
Spring semester classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 19 and end May 3.
Meanwhile, in another pandemic-related action, in advance of the last day of fall semester classes, Dec. 7, the university advised that undergraduate and graduate students will have until then to select the pass-fail option for courses taken this semester.
President Dr. Michael Driscoll announced the change, as approved Nov. 18 by the University Senate, in a letter linked to the IUP website.
“I am approving the recommendations for a temporary modification to the pass-fail grading policy for the fall 2020 semester,” Driscoll wrote. “This extends the pass-fail selection deadline from its original date of Oct. 5.”
The senate acted on the recommendation of its Academic Affairs Committee, which wrote, “These changes are being made with the sincere understanding of the pressures and stress that this pandemic has created in our lives, especially for our students.”
The IUP president said a student may select a maximum of two fall 2020 courses to which to apply this pass-fail grading option as a part of this deadline extension.
However, Driscoll added, “The pass-fail option is not required and will not be automatic. It is critical that students talk about the option of pass-fail grading with their adviser and with the Office of Financial Aid, as pass-fail grading may affect financial aid, scholarships, transfer credits, graduate school admission, and other important issues.”
There are other conditions. Driscoll wrote that this policy does not apply for incomplete grades being converted in the fall 2020 semester, and that incomplete designations for fall 2020 courses may not be converted to a pass-fail grade.
“All courses for which passing (P) grades have been assigned will count toward degree requirements,” Driscoll wrote. “Once the request has been submitted, this pass-fail option may not be reversed.”
He said requests must be approved by the department chair (or the chair’s designee) of the student’s major, and that some courses may be excluded from the option of pass-fail, because of program and/or accreditation requirements.
Early December is a busy time for other reasons. The university reported that its winter commencement will be held virtually on Dec. 12, honoring December 2020 and January 2021 graduates.
IUP’s Council of Trustees also is preparing for a quarterly meeting Dec. 10, with committees scheduled to meet beginning at 9 a.m. and a virtual meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. for which the public may participate via Zoom link. Details may be found at www.iup.edu/trustees. Members of the public wishing to comment on an agenda item at that Dec. 10 meeting must send notice with their name, phone number and/or email address by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 to COT-inquiry@iup.edu.