IUP students, faculty and staff gathered four days after the 233rd birthday of the Constitution for a reading of that document sponsored by the Department of Political Science and College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll opened the reading done by approximately 100 individuals, some in line at Stapleton Library, others online, of a document with 7,591 words.
Of the opening words of the Constitution, “We the People,” Driscoll said, “There may not be three more powerful words in the country.”