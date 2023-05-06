IUP part of three-county "Build Back Better" plan

Indiana University of Pennsylvania, its center in the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Armstrong Innovation Park (formerly known as Northpointe), and the Cambria County Made In Johnstown makerspace in downtown Johnstown are beneficiaries of $1.5 million in funding coming through the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative from the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
IUP officials said Friday that a grant has been allocated for an entrepreneurial makerspace ecosystem that will include IUP, an IUP-led STEAMSHOP robotics and electronics satellite site at the RIDC location in South Buffalo Township, near Freeport, and the Made in Johnstown makerspace.
“IUP is very proud to be part of this important regional initiative and to serve as the hub of this exciting tri-county STEAMSHOP project,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “This project builds on our faculty and programmatic strengths and reflects our commitment to enhancing the economic vitality of our regional community,” he said.
The funding is provided by the Pittsburgh-based ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute and builds upon nearly $1 million IUP received as its share of the original $62.7 million September 2022 BBB Regional Challenge Grant to support four initiatives, including STEAMSHOP; Data Analytics/Computer Science AI platforms and resources; Safety Sciences AI and Robotic Research; and Geological-Geospatial Intelligence initiatives.
“We are extremely grateful for the collaboration from Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the Armstrong County Commissioners, Armstrong Industrial Corporation, Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, and the Johnstown makerspace Made in Johnstown,” said IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our community, and we are proud to have played a part in bringing it to fruition,” Armstrong County Board of Commissioners Chairman Don Myers said.
“JARI is pleased to help connect Johnstown facilities and programs with our IUP collaborators,” JARI President Linda Thompson said. “So much more is possible when we all work together for the betterment of our region. Many thanks to the rest of the team for their work to enhance key maker spaces that equate to creative new companies.”
The SPNEC grant awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration was meant for projects in an 11-county region that includes Armstrong, Indiana and Cambria counties, as well as Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
“Made in Johnstown is proud to partner on this IUP led initiative to develop an entrepreneurial makerspace ecosystem in our region,” Made in Johnstown Director Michael Rottmann said.
“Investments in innovative and collaborative approaches to education are key to helping expand our next generation’s workforce,” said state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “The programs offered as a result of this funding will help students in Armstrong County, and throughout our region, to develop their skillsets and remain competitive in an ever increasing technologically dependent world.”
Dr. Frederick Adkins, professor of mathematics in IUP’s Mathematical and Computer Science Department, is the principal investigator for the project.
“While it is really exciting to expand the resources and services that we have at IUP for design thinking, rapid prototyping, and robotics, I am especially looking forward to being able to connect with and server more regional businesses and entrepreneurs,” Adkins said.
As observed on the Made In Johnstown website, “a makerspace is a community driven co-working shop space for makers, hobbyists, creatives and artisans. Beyond just access to a co-work shop space, Makerspace’s are equipped with a wide collection of on-site equipment, technology and machinery that creatives can use to do everything from prototype, build and manufacture products, projects and art.”
The Johnstown operation aims to serve both hobbyist makers and as a launching pad for creative economy entrepreneurs.
“Each of these facilities offer equipment and services that meet the needs of their coal-impacted regions while also sharing resources and programming across the three locations to broaden impact, leverage strengths, and reduce duplication of effort,” Dean of IUP’s School of Graduate Studies and Research Dr. Hilliary Creely said. “The three locations provide a collaborative approach bringing valuable skills, training, and equipment to residents of the three counties. Because each county has its own extended service area, this amplifies the impact and reach of this initiative and connects us all to other BBBRC assets.”
STEAMSHOP (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) is an effort by IUP to transform learning by empowering students from all backgrounds and preparations to actively engage with interdisciplinary digital fabrication.
It is a university-wide collaboration, with a goal of engaging diverse populations, improving digital literacy, and creating an integrated training and research program in design thinking, prototyping, digital fabrication, robotics, and AI (artificial intelligence) to capitalize on IUP’s current strengths and develop key partnerships across campus and the region.
“A project like this also reflects a great deal of collaboration within the university community, and I want to offer my appreciation to all of the good work that has been done by our University Advancement Division, our School of Graduate Studies and Research, and members of our Division of Academic Affairs,” Driscoll said. “This funding would not be possible without the ongoing support and hard work of our legislators and community leaders. We are very grateful to them, and very excited about what an entrepreneurial makerspace can bring to our university and to our region.”
IUP’s STEAMSHOP also leverages the IUP Eberly College of Business and the University of Pittsburgh Small Business Development Center at IUP to provide resources for entrepreneurs.
