IUP part of three-county "Build Back Better" plan

This is from an illustration shown to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania trustees during a committee session Thursday morning.

 Courtesy IUP

Indiana University of Pennsylvania, its center in the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Armstrong Innovation Park (formerly known as Northpointe), and the Cambria County Made In Johnstown makerspace in downtown Johnstown are beneficiaries of $1.5 million in funding coming through the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative from the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

IUP officials said Friday that a grant has been allocated for an entrepreneurial makerspace ecosystem that will include IUP, an IUP-led STEAMSHOP robotics and electronics satellite site at the RIDC location in South Buffalo Township, near Freeport, and the Made in Johnstown makerspace.