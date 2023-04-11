The Haven Project at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host its annual “Take Back the Night” event Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. on the IUP campus.
The Haven Project assists students who have experienced these issues, collaborating with area police departments, the IUP Counseling Center and the Alice Paul House. The Haven Project also works closely with IUP’s Social Equity and Title IX Office to address sexual harassment, sexual violence, retaliation, and other prohibited sexual misconduct.
“Take Back the Night” is designed to raise awareness and support survivors of sexual violence, domestic and dating violence and stalking. Its theme this year is “Shatter the Silence.”
“Take Back the Night” is a global event, held at colleges and universities throughout the nation.
In many situations, violence occurs at night, and as a result, many people stay home out of fear.
It also is intended to show those impacted by sexual violence that IUP is a unified community dedicated to ending sexual violence and supporting survivors and victims. The event is free and open to all.
Every year, more than a thousand people — students, staff, faculty, and Indiana residents — participate in the event, including the Alice Paul House, Indiana County’s comprehensive victims’ service organization that provides trauma focused advocacy and empowerment to victims, survivors of domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault.
This year’s event opens at 6 p.m. in the Oak Grove on campus.
There activities planned include chalking the walks, sign-making, photo opportunities with Norm (the IUP mascot), visiting resource tables and guest speakers including IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Tom Segar.
There also will be a display of the Clothesline Project, which includes shirts designed by victims and survivors of sexual or relationship violence (no names are associated with the shirts), to raise awareness and show support for people who have experienced these crimes.
While supplies last, participants can get a free TBTN 2023 T-shirt and can sign the IUP “It’s On Us” Pledge.
“It’s On Us” is a national initiative designed to combat campus sexual assault by engaging all students in awareness and prevention education programs. IUP has been a recipient of Pennsylvania “It’s On Us” funding on six occasions in recent years.
After the opening activities, there will be a march through campus starting at 7 p.m.
Organizers said the march route follows Americans with Disabilities Act standards for accessibility. IUP’s ROTC students, cadre, and staff will act as march guides to keep the path clear.
Finally, there’s the Survivors Support Reception and Speak Out event at 7:30 p.m. in the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room. Counselors and advocates will be available to talk with participants, and self-guided healing activities will be provided at every table.
The Speak Out is a safe and judgment-free space for survivors, victims, and loved ones to share their experiences and stories with sexual violence. Any student is welcome to speak once the floor is open. Light refreshments will be provided by Insomnia Cookies.
In the case of inclement weather this week, the 2023 TBTN event will be rescheduled for April 19.
To continue the conversation of Sexual Assault Awareness, the Haven Project and the IUP Department of Fashion Merchandising will present the “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit from April 17 to April 28 in the first-floor atrium of IUP’s Jane Leonard Hall.
This exhibit brings awareness to the issue of victim blaming and aims to help dismantle myths about sexual violence occurring due to what a person was wearing when the assault occurred.