The Haven Project at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host its annual “Take Back the Night” event Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. on the IUP campus.

The Haven Project assists students who have experienced these issues, collaborating with area police departments, the IUP Counseling Center and the Alice Paul House. The Haven Project also works closely with IUP’s Social Equity and Title IX Office to address sexual harassment, sexual violence, retaliation, and other prohibited sexual misconduct.