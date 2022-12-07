class of 2020

GRADUATES HUGGED at the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on May 8, 2021.

 Brian F. Henry/IUP

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will hold commencement ceremonies Saturday at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for 551 graduates, including honors for students who completed their undergraduate studies with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

The ceremony for students receiving graduate degrees is at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony for students receiving bachelor’s and associate degrees is at 1 p.m.