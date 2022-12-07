Indiana University of Pennsylvania will hold commencement ceremonies Saturday at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for 551 graduates, including honors for students who completed their undergraduate studies with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
The ceremony for students receiving graduate degrees is at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony for students receiving bachelor’s and associate degrees is at 1 p.m.
Students who have completed academic requirements for their degrees in December 2022 and January 2023 are eligible to participate in the ceremonies, which will be broadcast live on the university’s YouTube channel; links to which are available on the www.iup.edu/commencement website.
After the event, the video recorded during the livestream will be available to watch anytime.
Tickets are not required for the December commencement ceremonies.
Of the invitations to students to receive degrees at the December ceremonies, there are 363 bachelor’s degree recipients, 153 master’s degree recipients, 30 doctoral degree recipients, and five associate degree recipients.
Of the bachelor’s degree applicants, 188 qualify for Honors (3.25 or above cumulative grade point average). The total number of graduates by college are 65 from the College of Arts and Humanities; 85 from the Eberly College of Business; 46 from the College of Education and Communications; 107 from the College of Health and Human Services; 55 from the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; 10 from the University College, and 183 from the School of Graduate Studies and Research.
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll will preside over both ceremonies.
Tonya Anthony Hsiung, a 2000 bachelor’s degree and 2003 master’s degree recipient and president of the IUP Alumni Association Board of Directors, will offer greetings from the Alumni Association at both ceremonies.
Emily Zimmerman Vogel, a graduate from the College of Education and Communications, will present the Senior Class Gift during the undergraduate ceremony. Graduates who contributed a total of $5,200 to the Senior Class Gift are recognized with crimson and gray philanthropy cords.
The undergraduate ceremony student speaker is Elizabeth Garraway, a theater major from Pottsville. She is the daughter of James and Danette Garraway and is a 2018 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
The graduate student speaker is Nicol Epple, of Altoona, who will receive a Ph.D. in graduate studies in literature and criticism. Her dissertation, “Transforming Trauma To Transcendence: Sex-trafficked Activist Memoir as Freedom Narratives,” introduces holistic embodied-experience transformation theory and emphasizes the potential of story to evoke empathy which enacts personal and social change.
During her years of doctoral work, Epple was the founder and director of The LOV (“love”) Foundation, an NGO empowering woman overcoming sexual trauma. She is also a Doctor of Naturopathy and a holistic counselor and coach, with a private practice in Hollidaysburg and a post as a teaching professor at Pennsylvania State University.
She is the daughter of Barbara and Michael Hatch, of Altoona, a graduate of Altoona Area High School, and an exchange student to Venezuela sponsored by The Altoona Rotary Club.
Students who completed their undergraduate studies with a 4.0 GPA include:
• Kathryn Aderman, a supply chain management major from Butler, daughter of Ed and Cindy Aderman. She is a 2007 graduate of Lafayette Senior High School. At IUP, she was president of the Association for Supply Chain Management.
• Katlyn Hippchen, an accounting major from Homer City, daughter of Scott and Alicia Hippchen, 2019 graduate of Homer Center High School. At IUP, she received the PHEAA Ready to Succeed Scholarship for outstanding academic achievement and Sutton Scholarship. She participated in an actual consulting project with IUP’s Small Business Institute.
• Lyndsay Killian, a psychology major from West Reading, daughter of Beth Killian and a 2019 graduate of Wyomissing Area School District. At IUP, she was a member and vice president of the IUP chapter of the International Honor Society for Psychology.
• Krystin Thomas, a family and consumer sciences education major from Mountain Top, daughter of Kathleen Miroslaw and Gary Thomas, a 2019 graduate of Crestwood High School. She is the recipient of the Oxley, Rhodes & Merriman Scholarship and the Academic Success Scholarship. She was a member of the IUP Family and Consumer Sciences Education Student Association.
• Brynn Wingard, a Spanish education (K-12) major and anthropology minor, of Johnstown, daughter of Dean and Angela Wingard and a 2019 graduate of Richland High School. At IUP, she was president of the Ándale Spanish Club, student vice president of Phi Kappa Phi honor society and a member of Kappa Delta Pi education honor society. She studied abroad in Valladolid, Spain, and completed a C1 level certificate; presented original anthropological research at the Appalachian Teaching Project and the Society for Applied Anthropology and is a recipient of the Global Seal of Biliteracy. She was also a member of the IUP Drill Team.
Information about parking and shuttle service is available on the IUP website, or one can call the IUP Parking and Visitors Services office at (724) 357-8748.