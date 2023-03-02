iup square logo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney campus will launch a Healthcare Pathways dual enrollment pilot program starting in fall 2023, designed to provide affordable opportunities in the healthcare field, while helping to address the need for more healthcare workers.

This new two-year program is designed to prepare high school students for increased career and educational options in the healthcare field, including employment as a trained and credentialed emergency medical technician while still in high school.

