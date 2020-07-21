Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been selected as one of the top 10 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania by College Magazine, a national publication for students wishing to know more about college and university life.
College Magazine features university rankings of U.S. colleges, college guides, academic advice, college prep, career advice, student health and collegiate dating tips. The publication is written by a team of journalists from universities nationwide.
In creating the ranking, editors considered academics, student life, notable alumni, location and life after graduation. There are more than 180 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania.
In the ranking, IUP was recognized by a student for giving her “the resources and skills to thrive beyond IUP,” recommending that “people should look into IUP if they want to have that close-knit family in their study. We truly work as a team.”
The description of IUP pointed out its more than 140 majors and more than 30 Greek life organizations, as well as the many clubs and activities “that make socializing easy.” A student interviewed for the article said, “IUP is truly my home away from home.”
IUP is routinely included in national publications for excellence, including U.S. News & World Report’s best colleges list and Washington Monthly’s national ranking of universities based on contributions to society. The university also was selected by Forbes magazine as one of America’s top colleges, and has been included in the Princeton Review’s best colleges guidebooks for more than two decades.