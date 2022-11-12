They share a bond of military service and fellowship as members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Veterans Club – and 40 years later, they don’t want their fallen brothers and sisters from IUP to be forgotten.
IUP was the first institution of higher education in the nation to have a Vietnam Veterans memorial. It was originally placed near Leonard and Keith halls on the IUP campus, which have both been razed for construction of John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, future home to the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
On the 40th anniversary of its original dedication, five IUP graduates who served during the Vietnam War organized a re-dedication ceremony for IUP’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial, held Friday in its new location in front of IUP’s Pierce Hall.
Some 100 students, university employees, and community members — many of them veterans — attended the re-dedication ceremony, which was moved indoors due to inclement weather.
Pierce Hall is home to the university’s Department of Military Science and Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Realizing that the memorial was within the Kopchick Hall construction zone, Gault, from Wichita, Kan., Albert Manzlak Jr. (IUP 1980), from Newport News, Va., Edward Holben (IUP 1983), from Alpharetta, Ga., Frederick Samarelli (IUP 1984), of Vienna, Va., and Robert Chess (IUP 1980), of Cranberry Township, got together to talk about moving the memorial to a place more visible and appropriate.
Gault, a 1983 graduate and former president of the IUP Veterans Club, and his wife had visited IUP over the past several years, so they were aware of the construction situation, and Samarelli also was aware of the issue of the memorial location related to construction of the new building.
Gault served as emcee for the event. He offered the history of project, thanking the university for its support in moving the memorial.
His uncle Michael Stas, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, was among the speakers.
Stas told his personal story about his experience serving in Vietnam and ended with a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face.” He received a standing ovation following his remarks.
Other speakers included:
• Riley David, a junior medical imaging major from Mansfield who is president of Rho Tau Chi ROTC service fraternity.
“In 2020 I joined Rho Tau Chi and fell in love with community service,” she said. David talked about the Rho Tau Chi membership, which works to address homelessness in the veteran population.
• IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll, who said having the first memorial on a college campus specifically in honor of Vietnam veterans “says a lot about one of the core values of IUP, which is to honor and welcome veterans and their families.”
Driscoll talked about his remembrance of how many returning Vietnam veterans were treated with “tragic disrespect,” and said, “this memorial goes against that line of thinking. It speaks to the compassion and patriotism of those who worked so hard to make it happen because they knew honoring our veterans was the right thing to do, especially for those who lost their lives, because these people were more than footnotes to history, and they should be honored.”
• Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Barry Gasdek, a 1964 IUP graduate.
Gasdeck talked about his experiences in Vietnam, and paraphrased comments by a 2021 proclamation on Vietnam War Veterans Day by Gov. Tom Wolf: “Vietnam vets have since been instrumental in ensuring that future veterans get the ‘welcome home’ that they deserve, and that they get the thanks for their service from a grateful nation.”
Rho Tau Chi members Nick Reynolds, a junior criminology major from Dubois, and Ebona McRavion, a junior chemistry-pre-med major from Philadelphia, laid the wreath on the memorial.
IUP Trumpet Studio students Sarah Cisney and Miles Basinger performed Taps/Taps echo.
Fr. Andrew Corriente from St. Thomas More University Parish delivered the invocation and benediction.
History of the memorial
Back in 1981, Gault had the idea for a Vietnam veterans memorial. He shared the idea with IUP’s ROTC Department, with then-IUP President Dr. John Worthen, and Bill Kegel, president of Indiana-based R&P Coal Company, and got great support.
For a year, the IUP Veterans Club and the Department of Military Science – with the approval and support from university administration — worked on designing and building the memorial. Pittsburgh firm GWSM, Inc. created the site design and selected the materials for the memorial. The rock for the memorial was donated and delivered to the site by R&P Coal Company.
The memorial was dedicated at noon on Nov. 11, 1982, with veterans who marched earlier in the day in the local Veterans Day parade along with members of the community and university.
In recognition of the dedication, the university received letters of support from the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha, D-Johnstown, himself a Vietnam veteran, saying “I feel it is fitting that those dedicated persons who served or presently serve our country be honored in this way.”
A second letter received was from Dodie Livingston, special assistant to the late President Ronald Reagan, who said Reagan was very happy to hear about the dedication of a memorial to Vietnam Veterans on the IUP campus on Nov. 11.
“The President has asked me to send you the enclosed copy of his Veterans Day Proclamation and his warmest good wishes to all who will be with you on the very special day,” Livingston wrote.
The originals of these documents from the White House are in the IUP archives.