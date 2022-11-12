Driscoll - Veterans Memorial rededication

IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll said “thank you” to veterans in attendance at Friday’s 40th anniversary re-dedication ceremony of the IUP Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial. The event took place inside Pierce Hall due to the inclement weather.

 Photo by Brian F. Henry

They share a bond of military service and fellowship as members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Veterans Club – and 40 years later, they don’t want their fallen brothers and sisters from IUP to be forgotten.

IUP was the first institution of higher education in the nation to have a Vietnam Veterans memorial. It was originally placed near Leonard and Keith halls on the IUP campus, which have both been razed for construction of John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, future home to the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

Tags