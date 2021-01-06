LGBTQIA, or lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania community will be the focus of another “It’s On Us PA” grant awarded to IUP.
“Sexual violence will not be tolerated,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in announcing grants for 37 postsecondary institutions, including $30,000 for IUP, as part of the latest chapter in the nation’s first statewide campaign to address campus sexual assault.
“All colleges and universities must be safe for students,” Wolf said. “The It’s On Us PA grant program was created to provide colleges and universities with supports and resources necessary to shift campus culture and promote healthy relationships.”
IUP officials said this $30,000 grant will be used between now and May 2022 to expand the Green Dot bystander curriculum, specifically within the LGBTQIA community, to address goals of improving awareness while building upon prevention work.
“The It’s On Us safety initiatives have benefited Pennsylvania’s college and university students immensely,” said IUP Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Elise Glenn. “IUP is grateful for this grant to enable us to reach and support some of our most vulnerable students as we work with Gov. Wolf to end sexual violence on college campuses.”
It also will help expand the “Break the Silence” campaign which focuses on the governor’s safety initiatives regarding anonymous reporting and protection from sanctions for reporting sexual violence.
IUP’s LGBTQIA Support, led by Tedd Cogar, will work with campus student groups Pride Alliance, Queer Colors, the GLBT Commission chaired by Dr. Jonathan Warnock, and other organizations to continue the community responsibility bystander training.
Cogar, who works in IUP’s student affairs division, applied for the grant on behalf of LBGTQIA support.
“Our LGBTQIA students have expressed increased levels of anxiety, fear, and depression,” Cogar wrote in the 2021 grant application. “Our intention is to create a variety of spaces where students can discuss their experiences through art, through training and literature material and through our book, movie and performance discussions.”
University officials said plans for the funds in the next 16 months include a film screening of “The Lavender Scare,” a documentary film shedding light on a campaign to fire employees suspected of being homosexual; the posting of all gender restroom signs in buildings on campus; expanding anonymous reporting awareness by printing flyers; holding training and continuing social media outreach; and a book discussion of “Fun Home.”
Green Dot is based in The Haven Project, which provides counseling and support for students who experience sexual and domestic/relationship violence. It was launched after another It’s On Us PA grant in 2016.
University officials said the Green Dot model views all community members as potential bystanders and gives them tools they need to recognize and respond to high-risk situations. They said the Green Dot curriculum, built on the basis of significant national research, has been shown to prevent multiple forms of interpersonal violence when a critical mass of individuals is engaged as peers in the effort.
Other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities getting It’s On Us PA funds include Cheyney, East Stroudsburg, Lock Haven, Slippery Rock and West Chester.