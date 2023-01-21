IUP logo variant

Among the last announcements to be made by the outgoing Wolf administration in Harrisburg was that by the Pennsylvania Department of Education of 39 institutions of higher education and post-secondary schools receiving $1.3 million in It’s On Us PA grants to help combat campus sexual assaults.

Grants of up to $60,000 each were awarded, with Indiana University of Pennsylvania getting $40,000, for the period from Jan. 1 of this year through May 31, 2024.