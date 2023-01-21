Among the last announcements to be made by the outgoing Wolf administration in Harrisburg was that by the Pennsylvania Department of Education of 39 institutions of higher education and post-secondary schools receiving $1.3 million in It’s On Us PA grants to help combat campus sexual assaults.
Grants of up to $60,000 each were awarded, with Indiana University of Pennsylvania getting $40,000, for the period from Jan. 1 of this year through May 31, 2024.
IUP officials announced Friday that the local university’s grant funds will be used for two initiatives:
• To expand IUP’s partnership with the Alice Paul House Indiana County’s comprehensive victims’ service organization that provides trauma focused advocacy and empowerment to victims, survivors of domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault.
• To expand IUP’s Togetherall program, a national online program that provide students with free, 24-7 access to online peer-to-peer mental health support.
IUP began offering the Togetherall program in fall 2022. Togetherall’s online community is clinically moderated by mental health professionals and offers students a safe and anonymous place to express their thoughts, concerns, and triumphs.
“IUP takes our shared responsibility to protect each other from sexual violence in all forms very seriously,” said university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll. “We have launched and sustained significant efforts to ensure that all our students, faculty and staff have been trained to prevent sexual violence and to support victims, and we continue to be pleased to be among the first universities signing Governor Wolf’s It’s On Us PA pledge.”
Gov. Tom Wolf established It’s On Us PA seven years ago.
“PDE is committed to supporting efforts that keep college campuses safe, inclusive and welcoming spaces for all students,” said Eric Hagarty, acting state secretary of education in the last 10 months of the Wolf administration. “The It’s On Us PA campaign cultivates change and provides colleges, universities and post-secondary career and trade schools with the support and resources necessary to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment, and violence.”
In nearby areas, Saint Francis University in Loretto was given $40,000, Saint Vincent College in Unity Township $37,000, and Seton Hill University in Greensburg $29,400.
IUP has received It’s On Us PA grants in six of seven years that they were offered by the Wolf administration, in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Driscoll said programs funded by It’s On Us PA at IUP, such as in The Haven Project and the Office of Social Equity, illustrate a team effort bringing multiple offices working together on the Indiana campus.
“The grant funds new initiatives to help to ensure that IUP students are aware and can access critical resources in our community,” said Dr. Jessica Miller, chair of the IUP Counseling Center and director of the Haven Project, which supports students who experience sexual and relationship violence and educates students about these issues.
University officials said the Haven Project works closely with IUP’s Social Equity and Title IX Office to address sexual harassment, sexual violence, retaliation and other prohibited sexual misconduct. Both offices will be actively involved in the partnership with the Alice Paul House to update the university’s educational program on sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking education prevention and response.
“Alice Paul House looks forward to collaborating with IUP’s Title IX office and the Center for Health and Well-Being by working together, to provide increased access and awareness to end campus sexual assault,” Alice Paul House Executive Director Audia Boyles said in an IUP news release. “It really is on us. We are all responsible for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and community. We encourage everyone to join the movement, starting with taking the It’s On Us Pledge.”
The university said the Alice Paul House will continue to participate in IUP’s annual Take Back the Night Event. This annual event, designed to raise awareness of sexual assault and provide support to survivors, typically draws more than 1,000 participants. Grant funding will be used to support the Alice Paul House’s resource tables and advocates and will be used to purchase tee-shirts for students that include contact information for on- and off-campus resources, and the Alice Paul House 24-hour hotline.