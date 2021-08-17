Effective immediately, Indiana University of Pennsylvania is requiring face coverings/masks to be worn indoors in public spaces at all campuses and centers.
The change, recently announced in an email to all employees and students, took effect today at 8 a.m.
An IUP spokeswoman said this is required of all people, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said the university is continuing its plan to return to fully face-to-face instruction for the fall semester.
She said the change to requiring all to wear masks adheres to the university’s continued precautions to keep its community safe, well, and together in person on campus to the fullest extent possible.
She also reiterated that conditions will continue to be monitored, and plans will change if changes occur in conditions and/or guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The requirement does not extend to outdoors, except that masking is required on IndiGo buses, following CDC guidelines for public transportation. Other information about IUP’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols is available at the university’s iup.edu website.