Indiana University of Pennsylvania has begun a restructuring, set to take effect next fall, that will include combining the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and College of Fine Arts into an as-yet-unnamed college focused on the creative arts, humanities and design.
University President Dr. Michael Driscoll said it is part of an ongoing plan designed to create a stronger, more student-centered “IUP NextGen.”
The idea, among other things, is to make every student a priority, while strengthening IUP’s research, scholarship and creative activity through master’s and doctoral programs, including seizing IUP’s doctoral research mission.
“The IUP of the future will continue to prepare students for life and a successful career, not just a job; expose students to new ideas challenge them with learning experiences outside the classroom, such as research from IUP’s strong doctoral programs; and help them to become critical thinkers and lifelong learners through a strong general education core and a diverse offering of subjects,” Driscoll said.
It won’t come without a cost: likely a net reduction of 43 academic programs and a reduction in staff.
“For any students in programs that may be discontinued, we pledge to develop ‘teach out’ plans to allow them to finish their IUP degrees with the quality educational experiences we have promised to them,” Driscoll said.
He said there will be a reduction in faculty, but through an appropriate process involving the leadership of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union and its contract requirements.
“We were already on a path of reducing our workforce,” the university president told reporters, citing for instance the 150 jobs lost through attrition since 2014.
In addition to combining two colleges, Driscoll said IUP NextGen, and investing in IUP’s future, does mean investing in some disciplines more than others as areas of focus, including science, math, computer science, pre-engineering and engineering; allied health disciplines; behavioral health; and business.
Driscoll said those areas of focus were determined from student demand, employer demand and demonstrated areas of IUP strength.
“We had two choices,” Driscoll said. “Allow the fates and other external forces to define our future or dig deep, make hard decisions and work together to create our own destiny. We’ve chosen that second option, to reimagine IUP and become IUP NextGen, student-centered and forward-looking.”