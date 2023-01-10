Indiana University of Pennsylvania said its Office of International Education has been successful in helping a ninth international student secure an Emergency Student Fund Award from the Institute of International Education Emergency Fund.
Students are selected for IIE funds from a pool of national applicants. The competitive scholarship requires nomination from the host institution. The first IIE scholarship for an IUP student was received in March 2020; since that time, IUP international students have received a total of $21,000 in funding from the IIE to help international students continued their studies at IUP.
Scholarships have gone to students from Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Uganda and Ukraine.
“The merit of IUP international students is undeniable as proven by the number of IUP award recipients for the nationally-competitive IIE Emergency Funding Scholarship,” IUP Associate Vice President for International Education and Global Engagement Dr. Michele Petrucci said. “The academic and personal persistence and fortitude shown by these students is a testament to their personal tenacity which has been enriched and further focused by their engagement with the IUP community.”
A total of 403 students from 64 countries — up from 52 countries represented in fall 2021 — are studying at IUP in 2022-23.
The percentage of international students enrolled in graduate programs is at its highest point since fall 2019, and enrollment in the American Language Institute is up by 126 percent, with a total of 43 students.