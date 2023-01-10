iup square logo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania said its Office of International Education has been successful in helping a ninth international student secure an Emergency Student Fund Award from the Institute of International Education Emergency Fund.

Students are selected for IIE funds from a pool of national applicants. The competitive scholarship requires nomination from the host institution. The first IIE scholarship for an IUP student was received in March 2020; since that time, IUP international students have received a total of $21,000 in funding from the IIE to help international students continued their studies at IUP.

