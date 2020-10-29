Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received more than $630,000 from the Department of Defense for scholarships for nine IUP students who are enrolled in concentrated studies in the cybersecurity field.
This is the third consecutive year that IUP students have been selected for this competitive funding, which provides students with full tuition and fees, an annual stipend and funding for books and a laptop.
In addition, students who are selected for the scholarships are guaranteed a civilian position with a Department of Defense agency for the number of years that they receive this funding.
Students are also required to do a summer internship to gain experience in the field.
Dr. Waleed Farag, professor of computer science and director of IUP’s Institute for Cyber Security, directs this program, working closely to identify, mentor and coach students through the application process and entire academic year.
“It is really unprecedented in the history of our program to have this repeated success,” Farag said. “Each year, the number of students selected for this funding increases, and the competition is very strong — and IUP recipients of this scholarship represent about six percent of all awarded scholarships nationwide.”
In 2018-2019, three IUP students were selected for the scholarships; in 2019-2020, six students received scholarships; this year, there are nine recipients. Students can apply for up to two years of funding but must re-apply each year. For 2020-2021, there are five first-year recipients and four students who are receiving funding for the second consecutive year.
“When we started the program at IUP, we had a definite vision, and a plan for selecting highly qualified students and providing the mentoring they needed to be successful in this competitive process. I believe that our continued success in securing these funds is a combination of strong students and a very strong program,” Farag said.
To be chosen as scholarship recipients, students must complete an extensive application that is reviewed and ranked by IUP faculty, and then submitted to the Department of Defense for consideration and selection.
“We have been told that IUP has built a strong reputation within this national program because we are delivering exactly what we promise in terms of educating our students and preparing them for their careers,” Farag said.
“In addition, our scholarship students who have been placed in Department of Defense positions after graduation have been successful and contribute to IUP’s excellent reputation in cybersecurity education,” he said.
Scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 are Rodney Cesar, Dylan Dewalt, Kaishia Ieraci, Brooklyn Kotula, Cassandra Lefever, Jacob Neulight, Edward Pykoch, Timothy Troy and Nicholas Villano.
In addition to the scholarship recruitment award, IUP received a Capacity Building award for a project titled “New Collaborative and Learner-Centered Pedagogy for Faculty and Student Development in Cybersecurity.“
IUP was first selected as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Information Assurance by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security in 2002, a recognition that the university continues to hold.
IUP is one of only 12 institutions in Pennsylvania currently holding this recognition.