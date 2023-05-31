general iup belltower logo.jpg
The public is invited to provide input for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s long-range facilities master plan at a public meeting on June 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

The public hearing is part of a process that also has included presentations and meetings with IUP students and employees during the recent spring semester.