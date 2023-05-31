The public is invited to provide input for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s long-range facilities master plan at a public meeting on June 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The public hearing is part of a process that also has included presentations and meetings with IUP students and employees during the recent spring semester.
Registration is requested in order to make appropriate arrangements.
Information on how to register for the session, as well information on IUP’s longrange facilities master plan, is on the IUP website. One can contact iup.edu and type “master plan” in the search box at the top of the webpage.
University officials said a long-range facilities master plan is designed to engage all constituencies, including leadership, decision makers, students, the campus and surrounding communities in identifying and prioritizing campus improvements.
The university said community input is an important part of the process for the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan Update Executive Steering Committee, which is co-chaired by IUP Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans and Vice President of Administration and Finance Dr. Debra Fitzsimons.
They said the long-range facilities master plan and the updating process is critically important to making decisions about the physical development of the Indiana campus, and includes a careful examination of how IUP is using its current space in order to create recommendations for the future of the Indiana campus facility footprint.
IUP again has contracted with SmithGroup (formerly JJR) to assist in the planning process and to develop a comprehensive proposal for updating the facilities master plan, concentrating on improving the student experience.
The SmithGroup, which has completed planning projects at more than 700 college campuses worldwide over the last four decades, developed IUP’s current Long-Range Master Plan in 2011 and updates to the plan in 2014 and 2017.
The long-range facilities master plan is intended to link the University Strategic Plan to the long-range physical development of the IUP campus over the next 20 years.
The university expects that the SmithGroup will present the completed long-range facilities master plan update recommendations to the IUP Council of Trustees in December.
