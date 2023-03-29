Dr. Deanne Snavely

The university said it would welcome Dean Emerita Dr. Deanne Snavely as the Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Summit speaker.

 Courtesy IUP

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will celebrate innovative student and faculty research and creative work during its 2023 Research Appreciation Week, scheduled Monday through April 6.

Research Appreciation Week spotlights a spirit of innovation and collaboration shared by all disciplines and recognizes the contributions that IUP’s original research and scholarship make to this region and to the world. IUP researchers received more than $12 million in research and sponsored activity funds for academic year 2021-22.