Indiana University of Pennsylvania will celebrate innovative student and faculty research and creative work during its 2023 Research Appreciation Week, scheduled Monday through April 6.
Research Appreciation Week spotlights a spirit of innovation and collaboration shared by all disciplines and recognizes the contributions that IUP’s original research and scholarship make to this region and to the world. IUP researchers received more than $12 million in research and sponsored activity funds for academic year 2021-22.
Most events will take place at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. All events are free and open to the community.
“While the research and creative work are always neww and innovative every year, the purpose of this week remains true to the goals of our strategic plan: promoting the search for, production of, and dissemination of knowledge for the benefit of our students and society and providing opportunities for our students to develop their potential,” said Dr. Hilliary Creely, the university’s dean of Graduate Studies and Research.
“IUP encourages research in every discipline by all of our students, faculty, and staff,” Creely said. “Our students are brimming with curiosity, but, too often, they don’t see themselves as researchers or just aren’t yet confident in their own abilities to do successful research. We’re working very hard to change that.”
The university said it would welcome Dean Emerita Dr. Deanne Snavely as the Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Summit speaker.
That summit is scheduled Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Toretti Auditorium at the KCAC. It begins with a poster session of student research projects from 4 to 5 p.m.
Snavely retired as dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics in June 2021. While at IUP, she achieved a number of priorities, including raising the profile of science and math at IUP and in the region; enabling and enhancing interdisciplinary research for faculty and students; encouraging updates and innovations to the academic programs; securing new instrumentation and refurbishing existing equipment; fundraising; developing programming to support women and emerging female scientists; and initiatives related to IUP’s new science building, John J. and Char Kopchick Hall.
Altogether, Dr. Snavely completed almost 38 years of work in higher education, both as a faculty member and as an administrator. During that time, she was part of a consortium of western Pennsylvania and northern Ohio universities seeking to promote gender equity for faculty in STEM programs through a $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Advance Program.
One of IUP’s newest programs of study, the environmental engineering degree, was established in her college in 2017.
During a formal program at 5 p.m. Monday, the Dr. Patricia Hilliard Robertson Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Female Science Student Award will be presented by family members of the late Dr. Hilliard Robertson. Dr. Hilliard Robertson’s mother, Ilse Hilliard of Homer City, was a long-time faculty member at IUP in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology.
The Hilliard Robertson scholarship was established as a living legacy for Dr. Robertson, a 1985 IUP graduate who died May 24, 2001, in Houston, where she had been assigned as a crew-support astronaut for the Expedition Two crew that was preparing for service aboard the International Space Station in 2001.
Dr. Hilliard Robertson received the Distinguished Alumni Award from IUP in 2000.
Following the scholarship presentation, Dr. Lindsay Matolyak, a 2012 IUP chemistry graduate and senior research chemist at PPG Industries, Pittsburgh, will provide introductory remarks and introduce Dr. Snavely. Dr. Matolyak’s current work focuses on polymeric waterborne coatings. In addition to her IUP degree, she completed a Ph.D. at Case Western Reserve University. She is a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School.
Also in the coming week, the 18th annual Scholars Forum, featuring 159 IUP undergraduate and graduate students and 31 high school students, will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., concluding with the Three Minute Thesis finals at 1:30 p.m.
Before that, the Business Case Study Showcase from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Global Executive Room will feature students from IUP’s Eberly College of Business “pitching” solutions to business case studies.
Also, a total of 20 original artworks will be part of the Scholars Forum Juried Art Exhibition.
Displayed in the Mackey Lobby of the KCAC foyer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this exhibition features artworks created by a select group of art students, juried by faculty members and representing the breadth of studio research conducted during the 2022-2023 academic year.
A total of 92 research posters will be part of the poster presentation session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the KCAC arena floor. Posters are from IUP students and a select group of 31 high school students mentored by Emily Hixson.
Posters in the session address a broad variety of research topics, including Humanities and Social Sciences; Social Media and Psychology; Sociopolitical and Health Inquiries; Applied Mathematics and Finances; Safety Sciences; Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics and Engineering; Applied Archeology; Geology, Geography and Environmental Planning; and Biological Research.
Concurrent podium presentation sessions for the day begin at 10 a.m.
Presentations from 10 a.m. to noon are on biological and environmental planning (conference room 6), finance and economics (conference room 7), redevelopment and rehabilitation (conference room 8) and social media and psychology (conference room 9).
Presentations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are on finance and economics (conference room 5), humanities and social sciences (conference room 8) and health and safety sciences (conference room 9).
The Three-Minute Thesis competition is an event for graduate students to present their original scholarship to a panel of judges in just three minutes with the aid of only one static PowerPoint slide as a visual aid.
Four doctoral students have advanced through the preliminary competitions to be part of the final presentations:
• Jill Baumgardner (Business-Marketing): “Colors of COVID: Correlations Between Pandemic Stress and Consumer Color Choice.”
• Jenna Bluedorn (Communications Media): “Growing Brand Engagement through Gen Z TikTok humor.”
• Brian Nuckols (Counseling): “Unconscious Values: How Counseling Discourse Constructs Substance Use Disorder.”
• Asmaa Radwan (Professional Studies in Education-Curriculum and Instruction): “Teacher educators’ perception of their readiness to prepare preservice teachers to use AI in their teaching practice: An Exploratory Study.”
Research awards and a number of workshops about research success have been scheduled throughout the week. A complete schedule of Research Appreciation Week events is on the IUP website, www.iup.edu/In 2022, IUP was designated as a Doctoral University--High Research Activity (R2) by the national Center for Postsecondary Research’s Carnegie Classification in recognition of its commitment to research and student success.
IUP is one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 96 public universities with this ranking in the United States. More than 3,900 colleges and universities are included in the ranking system.