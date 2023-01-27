iup square logo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be an active part of helping visitors cheer on Punxsutawney Phil as he makes his 2023 weather prediction during this year’s Groundhog Day celebration next Thursday.

Thanks to IUP’s long- standing relationship with the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County, the university is the official sponsor for the Hogspitality Village on Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center Pavilion.