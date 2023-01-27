PUNXSUTAWNEY — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be an active part of helping visitors cheer on Punxsutawney Phil as he makes his 2023 weather prediction during this year’s Groundhog Day celebration next Thursday.
Thanks to IUP’s long- standing relationship with the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County, the university is the official sponsor for the Hogspitality Village on Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center Pavilion.
The Hogspitality Village, offered by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, is a ticketed event that raises funds for Phil’s continued care, including the “elixir of life” that provides Phil with the potion that has sustained his longevity.
“IUP’s official sponsorship of the Hogspitality Village taking place on Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob 2023 will greatly enhance the experience of our guests,” said Thomas Dunkel, president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.
More than 350 tickets were sold for the Hogspitality Village, which offers visitors a heated pavilion, food, coffee, a live feed of Gobbler’s Knob and Phil coming out to make his weather prediction, an exclusive souvenir and photo opportunity after the Groundhog Day ceremony.
Nemacolin will provide the food for the event, with three IUP Academy of Culinary Arts alumni and current Nemacolin staff working during the event.
“The community partnership taking place between IUP and Nemacolin this year is a creative and innovative opportunity, allowing IUP graduates to utilize and showcase their skills,” said state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-Indiana), whose district now includes Punxsutawney. “I’m pleased to support the ongoing development of programs and facilities of the Academy of Culinary Arts, as they continue to grow to meet local hospitality workforce needs.”
Academy graduates working at the event include Kristin Butterworth (2002), Tyler Hutchison (2009) and David Carrier (2010).
Butterworth is executive chef at Nemacolin. When she was named to the position of executive chef at Lautrec, Nemacolin in 2011, she was the youngest (at age 28) and only female chef in the world to helm a Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond restaurant.
Butterworth asked Nemacolin to donate the sponsorship of the Hogspitality Village to IUP.
“The Academy was such a significant springboard for my career, so being able to put the Academy in the spotlight during Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney is very important to me,” Butterworth said.
“We appreciate Kristin’s commitment to IUP and to the Academy, and thank her for securing this sponsorship for IUP, which puts IUP in front of thousands of visitors from all over the world who come to Gobbler’s Knob,” IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said.
Hutchison is Chef de Cuisine at Aqueous, Nemacolin. Aqueous is a Forbes FourStar and AAA Four-Diamond restaurant. Carrier is the Chef de Cuisine at The Tavern, Nemacolin, which is Nemacolin’s classic pub, presenting comfort food in a fun and whimsical way.
Over the past 25 years, several hundred students have completed externships and continued on to prestigious careers that began under the tutelage of Butterworth and the chefs at Nemacolin.
In 2019, Butterworth was honored with a $100,000 gift from The Hardy Family Trust/Nemacolin Woodlands Resort to IUP’s Academy of Culinary Arts. The funds will be used to create a demonstration kitchen, which will be named the Kristin Butterworth Demonstration Kitchen.
The value of the food and labor provided by Nemacolin is valued at nearly $18,000.
In addition to the events at Gobbler’s Knob with Punxsutawney Phil, students at the Academy of Culinary Arts will offer an ice carving demonstration on both Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Academy’s Gilpin Street facility.
Sculptures will remain on display for photo opportunities throughout the festivities.