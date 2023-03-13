The Student Association of Nutrition and Dietetics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have organized several events to celebrate National Nutrition Month in March, including a crockpot cook-off competition and a program with a nationally known speaker. This year’s theme for National Nutrition Month is “Fuel up for the Future.”

The soup crockpot cook-off, which is open to spectators, will be held March 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hadley Union Building Susquehanna Room. For a $2 donation, individuals may sample the entries and vote for a favorite.