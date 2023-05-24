The American Society of Safety Professionals has honored Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Safety Sciences ASSP student section as Outstanding Student Section of the Year.
The honor comes with a $5,000 award from the ASSP to fund scholarships and research.
IUP’s student section, part of ASSP’s Western Pennsylvania Chapter, includes approximately 100 students majoring in Safety Sciences, with Dr. Majed Zreiqat as the section’s faculty advisor.
“Dr. Zreiqat helped lead this group of student officers to success through establishing goals and setting an aggressive agenda,” said Dr. Tracey Cekada, chair of the IUP Department of Safety Sciences. “His drive, leadership and commitment is evident in all that he empowered the student section to accomplish. The workload was tremendous, but this group of students were impressive.”
The student section sponsors monthly meetings where safety and health professionals speak to the group about a variety of issues. In addition, the IUP section also completes a variety of community service activities, including volunteering at the IUP American Red cross Blood Drive, co-sponsoring the Holiday Toy and Hat Drive with IUP Ladies of Safety student group to donate hats and toys for local elementary schools, and organizing “Emily’s Army” Fundraiser.
“Madison Piatak, the student officer in charge of submitting the 70 plus pages of the application did a fantastic job,” Zreiqat said. “The student officers, President Collin McCanna, Vice President Sydney McCormick, Treasurer Kacie Means, Secretary Madison Piatak, and Social Media Chairpersons Karly LeComte and Carson Aiken, were so determined and goal driven, I can’t imagine anything less from them.”
Piatak is from Portage; McCanna from Elizabethtown; McCormick from Mineral Point; Means from Rockton; LeComte from Lilly; and Aiken from Portersville.
“Beyond the student officers, there were many students within the program who also contributed to the success of the student section through their involvement in research and community service,” Zreiqat said. “This award is extremely competitive and is the highest honor bestowed upon a student section by ASSP, and everyone involved in this award should be proud.”
The 2023 recognition is the chapter’s sixth such honor. ASSP is the oldest professional safety organization in the United States, with 140 chapters nationwide and 54 student sections within eight regions.
Zreiqat will receive recognition in June at the ASSP Professional Development Conference in San Antonio, where more than 5,000 attendees are expected to attend.
