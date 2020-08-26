Indiana University of Pennsylvania has had its first case of someone testing positive for COVID-19, according to an alert sent out Wednesday afternoon.
“IUP has been notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health of the first case of a member of the IUP campus community testing positive for COVID-19,” the email read.
“The individual, identified as a student who resides in university housing, is self-isolating and is following the required response protocol as recommended by health care professionals treating this individual. This student has been self-isolating for several days and has not been physically present in any classes.”
“To protect the individuals’ privacy, IUP will release no further details regarding the identity of the individual,” adding that “information on all positive COVID-19 cases reported to the university will be posted on the IUP website.”
The email also said the state health department is “actively conducting contact tracing,” regarding the student.
“Anyone who had close contact with this person will be notified and advised on the appropriate COVID-19 response protocol.“
The message was set as an emergency notification to all IUP community members on all campuses and remote sites to comply with federal law and university policies related to that law.
“IUP would like to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to practice social distancing, hand washing and to wear face coverings at all times when in public, including in the community and on campus,” the message read.