In the Oak Grove, IUP students from different backgrounds who had something to say came together Wednesday for the annual Chalk-on-the-Walk contest, sponsored by IUP’s Arts and Humanities college, the Lively Arts, the National Art Education Association and IUP’s Marketing and Communication division.
Students with a valid I-Card were able to grab some chalk, provided by the event coordinators, and got to drawing from 9 a.m. until the contest’s judging at 4 p.m. Chalk designs ranged from political and social statements to fun, and sometimes original, characters to brighten up someone’s day.
