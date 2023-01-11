iup square logo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania has released additional details of a $72,049 grant awarded last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, as part of $5 million in grants meant to support the state’s educator workforce and increase the number and diversity of teachers and school leaders.

An IUP spokesperson said Tuesday that the grant will be used in a partnership with the Gateway School District in eastern Allegheny County, to design a culturally relevant Teaching Academy to diversify the teacher workforce and address the national teacher shortage.