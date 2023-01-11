Indiana University of Pennsylvania has released additional details of a $72,049 grant awarded last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, as part of $5 million in grants meant to support the state’s educator workforce and increase the number and diversity of teachers and school leaders.
An IUP spokesperson said Tuesday that the grant will be used in a partnership with the Gateway School District in eastern Allegheny County, to design a culturally relevant Teaching Academy to diversify the teacher workforce and address the national teacher shortage.
“This is a very important initiative for IUP and for the commonwealth, and we are honored to have been chosen for this funding,” Interim Dean of the IUP College of Education and Communications Dr. Sue Rieg said.
The IUP grant comes from PDE’s Innovative Teacher Prep2Practice program, which provides funding to stimulate the creation of highly cohesive and innovative clinical experiences for teachers that make explicit connections across the three stages of clinical experience: as first-year candidates, during their capstone clinicals, and induction.
“It also focuses on strategies to develop a more diverse teaching workforce, and cultural competencies for all educators,” Rieg said. “This funding complements a number of already ongoing initiatives and gives us an opportunity to work collaboratively with school district leaders and teachers, many of whom are IUP alumni, in the Gateway School District.”
University officials said planning will begin immediately for launch of the Teacher Academy in fall 2023.
Students who have completed their pre-student teaching in the Gateway School District will be encouraged to enroll in IUP’s master’s in education program in literacy/reading specialist certification program and devote an extra year (with a financial stipend) to serve as literacy graduate assistants in the Gateway district.
“It will strengthen the partnership between IUP and the school district,” said Nicole Dunmire, assistant dean of Academic Affairs and Educator Preparation in IUP’s College of Education and Communications, and lead author of the grant proposal. “It will address both state and national teacher shortages by building a pipeline to teaching in an effort to increase diversity in the profession with strategies from the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium’s toolkit, prepare culturally relevant teacher candidates and practicing educators by utilizing the Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education competencies, and address the need for more intentional connections across the stages of clinical experiences, thus better preparing our candidates for the classroom.”
IUP also has its Pittsburgh East center at 400 Penn Center Blvd., on the other side of the Monroeville business district, 14 miles from Gateway’s campus in Wilkins Township, a part of the Woodland Hills School District.
The grant was one of 23 Teacher Prep2Practice grants awarded by PDE, totaling $2 million. Other regional recipients included Saint Vincent College ($100,000) and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg ($68,215), while elsewhere in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, grants were awarded to East Stroudsburg ($99,381.44), Shippensburg ($100,000) and West Chester ($96,473), along with IUP.