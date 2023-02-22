Dr. Roosevelt Montás

Dr. Roosevelt Montás

 Submitted photo

Author and academic Dr. Roosevelt Montás will present “Rescuing Socrates: How the Great Books Changed My Life and Why They Matter for a New Generation” at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Sutton Hall’s Gorell Auditorium.

The presentation is free and open to the community.

Tags