Indiana University of Pennsylvania will continue its diversity and inclusion programming with a panel discussion on March 17 with “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in a Professional Workplace.”
This virtual event includes the panel discussion from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., moderated by Elise Glenn, IUP chief diversity and inclusion officer/Title IX coordinator. Breakout sessions will be offered from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. with a concluding discussion from 3:40 to 4 p.m.
The program is free and open to all; registration is required at www.iup.edu/DEIpanel.
Sponsored by IUP’s Social Equity and Title IX Office and the IUP Division of University Advancement, the event will feature three professionals, including two IUP graduates, discussing preconceptions about diversity and inclusion.
Panelists for the event include Debra Evans-Smith, IUP ’81, deputy assistant director (retired), Federal Bureau of Investigation; Dr. James E. Taylor, chief diversity, inclusion and talent management officer at UPMC; and Mauro Wolfe, IUP ’90, attorney and partner, Duane Morris, LLP, New York City.
This event was originally scheduled in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“IUP has a responsibility to provide the skills and experiences that our students need as they begin their careers so they can contribute to an inclusive, equitable and diverse workplace,” Glenn said.
“An important part of developing these leadership skills is learning from experts who have first-hand knowledge and experiences in creating diversity and equity in the workplace and beyond in order that students understand the challenges that these professionals have faced and have overcome.
These panelists bring experience in health care, business and criminal justice, but the insights that they bring are not isolated to these fields; they translate to every type of career and many other situations,” she said.
The breakout panel offered with Evans-Smith is “Getting Out of Your Comfort Zone in Practicing Professionalism in Law Enforcement;” Taylor’s session is “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives in the Healthcare Industry and Addressing Inequities in Healthcare Services;” and Wolfe’s breakout session is “ Top Five Secrets to Successfully Benefiting from Corporate Diversity Programs.”
Evans-Smith, who started with the FBI 1984, serves on IUP’s President’s Commission for Diversity and Inclusion and the IUP Alumni Board of Directors.
Taylor is chief diversity and inclusion officer and chief talent management officer at UPMC, one of the nation’s largest integrated health care delivery and finance systems.
Wolfe practices in the area of litigation, with a focus on domestic and international white-collar matters before the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Department of Financial Services, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and many other agencies, as well as corporate investigations and complex litigation.
He is a 2013 inductee of IUP’s Eberly College of Business and Information Technology Hall of Distinction. He is also a 1996 graduate of Temple University Beasley School of Law.