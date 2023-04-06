In honor of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), the Holocaust Remembrance Committee at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host Holocaust survivor Solange Lebovitz on April 18 at 5 p.m. at IUP’s Eberly Auditorium.

Lebovitz will present on her experiences as a hidden child in France. She will also discuss her family’s experiences in hiding, in camps, and her brother’s participation in the French Resistance.

