Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Holocaust Remembrance Committee will welcome Holocaust survivor Oscar Singer, of Pittsburgh, for a presentation on Nov. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Ohio Room of the Hadley Union Building, 319 Pratt Drive on the IUP campus.

Singer was 14 years old when his village in Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany. Over the next six years, he was sent to four labor camps and two concentration camps before being liberated by the Soviet army.

