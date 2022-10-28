Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Holocaust Remembrance Committee will welcome Holocaust survivor Oscar Singer, of Pittsburgh, for a presentation on Nov. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Ohio Room of the Hadley Union Building, 319 Pratt Drive on the IUP campus.
Singer was 14 years old when his village in Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany. Over the next six years, he was sent to four labor camps and two concentration camps before being liberated by the Soviet army.
Singer was at both Auschwitz and Terezenstaft and was the only member of his entire family that survived.
After the war, he moved to Colorado, married and had two children. Six years ago, he moved to Pittsburgh to live with his daughter, Lee.
In addition to the Nov. 10 program, the Holocaust Remembrance Committee is collecting items for the R.K. Agarwal M.D. & Family Teen Center & Shelter in Altoona.
Items requested are clothing for ages 12 to 17, personal hygiene products, school supplies, individually packaged snacks, gift cards, crayons and colored pencils and coloring books, and bikes and sporting equipment. The Family Teen Center & Shelter provides short-term shelter and support for immediate needs of runaways, homeless and at-risk youths and their families. Donations can be dropped off until Dec. 10 in the lobby of Uhler Hall, 1020 Oakland Ave.
The Holocaust Remembrance Committee is chaired by Dr. Shannon Phillips-Shyrock.
For more information about the Nov. 10 program or about IUP’s Holocaust Remembrance Committee, contact her at s.shyrock@iup.edu.