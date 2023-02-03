Moses Phillips

Moses Phillips, assistant professor of music at Medgar Evers College/City University of New York.

 Submitted photo

Moses Phillips, assistant professor of music at Medgar Evers College/City University of New York, will be at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Feb. 8 to present a program and performance about “Lift Every Voice and Sing — the Black National Anthem.”

Phillips, who teaches ethnomusicology, music theory and cultural studies in the Mass Communications Department at CUNY, will present “The Brothers Johnson: ‘Lift Every Voice’ Social Justice Through Song” on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. in room 225 of Jane Leonard Hall.