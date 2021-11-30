Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host an outdoor public Chanukah menorah lighting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Pratt Circle, outside of the main entrance to the Hadley Union Building.
The IUP Holocaust Remembrance Committee is assisting the rabbi from the Altoona Cha bad with this event, which is free and open to the community.
Children’s crafts and refreshments will be available in the Ohio Room in the Hadley Union Building following the lighting event.
More information is available by contacting the Altoona Chabad at (814) 732-0770 or via email at chabadofaltoona@gmail.com.