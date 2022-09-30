Indiana University of Pennsylvania will open the 2022-23 academic year’s planetarium shows on Oct. 8 with two presentations of “Daring to Approach the Fire.”
Shows will be offered at 10 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m. in the IUP planetarium, located on the east side of Weyandt Hall (the side away from the Oak Grove).
The program will address a number of questions, including how a spacecraft can fly close to the sun without being destroyed. Each show will run about 40 minutes and, weather permitting, observing the sun with a solar telescope will follow.
Dr. Ken Coles, geoscience faculty member and planetarium director, will present all of the programs. Upcoming presentations for the academic year include:
• “How To Photograph a Black Hole,” Nov. 3, 7 p.m. This program will explore the latest ideas on how to identify black holes.
• “Winter Wonders,” Feb. 28, 2023, 7 p.m. This program will explore the winter constellations of Orion and Taurus.
• “Sampling an Asteroid,” March 29, 2023, 7 p.m. A recent NASA mission grabbed a sample of an asteroid left over from the beginning of the solar system. This program will explore how this was done remotely and discuss what we can learn from the sample when it arrives at Earth in September 2023.
The planetarium series is sponsored by the IUP Department of Geoscience and the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Doors open 15 minutes before each show. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-seated basis. Individual reservations cannot be accepted, but those wishing to bring groups of 10 or more should call (724) 357-5626 or (724) 357-2379 in advance.
Weather permitting, after the show telescope observing of the night sky (evening shows) or sun (daytime shows) will be available.