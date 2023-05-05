Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday that he is hopeful Harrisburg will provide a budget that “will help us accomplish our goals without our students having to pay more for tuition.”
However, there is distance between what the State System of Higher Education wants for IUP and other state-owned institutions, and what is being proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, though PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein is working with Shapiro and the General Assembly “to craft a budget that all sides can agree to,” Driscoll said.
“Early in this process, the State System had asked for an operational budget of $573.5 million, which would allow IUP and its state system sister schools the flexibility to not increase tuition for the fifth consecutive year,” the IUP president told the trustees. “But Gov. Shapiro requested only a 2 percent increase in base appropriations for the State System, significantly less than the 3.8 percent the Board of Governors had asked for.”
Belt-tightening seems to be in order at IUP.
“We have had some frank and difficult internal discussions to get us back on track toward a balanced budget, which have led to actions to tighten our spending even further than we had been,” Driscoll said. “Thanks to good work from my leadership team, especially vice presidents Lara Luetkehans, Debra Fitzsimmons and Tom Segar, we are making progress and have a good start on a plan for the next two years.”
It appears tightened spending will not translate into a new round of retrenchment. After the meeting, Driscoll said there was an April 1 deadline to send the faculty a notice about any new layoffs, and “no letter was sent by me.”
The Council of Trustees gathered on the day before the start of spring commencement weekend at IUP.
The graduate ceremony will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex’s Ed Fry Arena, followed by two rounds of undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday, also at Ed Fry Arena.
During tonight’s ceremony, IUP will award an honorary doctoral of science degree to 1980 IUP medical technology graduate Bonnie Harbison Anderson, who previously was honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award in 2012.
Anderson is the co-founder, former chief executive officer, former president and chair of the board of directors of Veracyte Inc. a pioneering genomic diagnostics company headquartered in south San Francisco.
“This recognition is an incredible honor, and I am humbled,” Anderson said. “IUP prepared me for a career I never imagined, and it is with great pleasure I am able to give back to this community of great educators.”
Anderson currently serves the IUP strategic priorities cabinet, was on the National Campaign Cabinet for the Imagine Unlimited fundraising effort, and will be a member of the President’s Task Force for the School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Anderson and her late husband, Steve Anderson, made a $250,000 donation to Imagine Unlimited, and the couple was honored in 2020 with the naming of a rotunda in the John J. and Char Kopchick Hall in memory of her parents, Edward J. and Donna M. Harbison, life-long residents of Indiana.
Students in the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the College of Health and Human Services will be honored at 9 a.m., followed at 2 p.m. by those in the Eberly College of Business, the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Education and Communications and the University College.
“This weekend, I get to share in the students’ celebration when the IUP alumni family welcomes 1,446 new members,” Driscoll told the trustees. “We know they are well-prepared, and we are excited to see what’s next for them as they go out and confidently join the workforce.”
One of those new alumni is ending her tenure as a student trustee.
Maura King was named to that role by the PASSHE Board of Governors in April 2021, with a term extending through her graduation. A member of the Cook Honors College who is graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, King will receive a degree in early childhood education with a minor in middle level mathematics.
“Maura has been an exemplary member of the Council of Trustees,” Council Chairman Samuel H. Smith said. “She has provided very thoughtful perspectives and insights on important issues and has stepped up many times to represent the Council of Trustees at university events, and always makes us proud. We will miss her, and we wish her well as she pursues her teaching career.”
King headed up the search for her successor as student trustee, Shagufta Haque, an economics honors track and finance double major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, who was confirmed by the PASSHE Board of Governors on April 20. Her first Council of Trustees meeting will be on Sept. 7.
Speaking of the process of possibly bringing a school of osteopathic medicine to IUP, Driscoll said, “we are in the search process for hiring a founding dean, which is expected to happen this summer. After that, we will seek accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association. It’s a three- to five-year process that includes submission of self-studies and a feasibility study, along with site visits.”
In her report, Council Treasurer Laurie A. Kuzneski, pinch-hitting for University Advancement Committee Chair Jennifer Baker, said several meetings and events have taken place during the past few months which center on funding priorities and strengthening the momentum for a school of osteopathic medicine at IUP.
Also at the council gathering Thursday, Baker was named to chair the committee that will do an annual review of Driscoll’s efforts as IUP president, serving with fellow trustees Kuzneski and Anne White.
Meanwhile, council officers were named for the 2023-24 academic year, with Smith remaining chairman, Kuzneski moving up to vice chair, Joyce R. Fairman remaining council secretary and White being named new council treasurer.
