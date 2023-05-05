Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday that he is hopeful Harrisburg will provide a budget that “will help us accomplish our goals without our students having to pay more for tuition.”

However, there is distance between what the State System of Higher Education wants for IUP and other state-owned institutions, and what is being proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, though PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein is working with Shapiro and the General Assembly “to craft a budget that all sides can agree to,” Driscoll said.