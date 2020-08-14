An academic year that features a mix of virtual and face-to-face lessons opens this weekend at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with programs that mostly will take place online and continue through Aug. 23.
“Because orientation was held virtually this year, we’re welcoming new students back on Saturday and Sunday for a full week of programming, most (of it) virtual,” said IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling. “We expect about 900 first-year students to move into campus housing on Saturday and about 700 to move in on Sunday.”
Additionally, student staff moved in to campus buildings on Wednesday for training.
“The decision to change from a Welcome Weekend to Welcome Week was very intentional,” IUP Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Segar said in an interview posted on the university’s website. “We wanted to provide new students with a longer period of time to become acclimated and to learn about all the ways that will help them become successful.”
Sessions are being offered to introduce new students “to what being in college means, and teach them about classroom strategies, and providing them with information about out-of-classroom resources,” Segar said. “Also, a full week also gives them an opportunity to get to know one another and form their own community before they have to start balancing the demands of attending class.”
On Saturday and Sunday, residence halls will be open for move-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, a “Crimson Hawk Hello” is planned in the Oak Grove in the heart of the campus.
Meanwhile, “Hawks Q&A” sessions will fill up much of the time online, beginning Saturday afternoon.
“Hawks Q&A is literally a one-stop resource for every IUP student,” Segar said. “You can ask any question, and you’ll get an answer directly from the folks who run the center. If they can’t answer it, they’ll refer it elsewhere, but at no time will the center simply let something go. It will seek confirmation that your question has been answered and keep a connection with you.”
The vice president for student affairs said the Hawks Q&A Center has a liaison with other campus entities, and every IUP office will be working with the staff of the center.
“The center will be online for at least this semester and will eventually move to a brick-and-mortar location,” Segar said.
New students will be able to get help from volunteer guides.
“Every new IUP student will have a professional staff member assigned to them as a resource to use, if they want,” Segar said. “The guide’s job is to guide — it’s not to be an adviser or a counter. The guide’s job is to travel alongside the student during the student’s IUP journey. The student can talk to the guide about any issue, and the guide will check in with the student, too. The guide is a person the student can always feel comfortable going to.”
Guides don’t have to give up their day jobs.
“Any employee can be a guide,” Segar said. “Doesn’t matter what their day job is, so long as the volunteer is willing to be in contact with students, answer by email and phone, and reach out on the student’s behalf.”
Events also are slated every night during welcome week. Most nights will feature online games.
• Saturday night includes an RA Digital Hangout at 7 p.m.
• On Sunday night Dr. Segar is scheduled to speak around 7 p.m., and Residence Life floor meetings and a Zoom party also are planned.
• The academic year’s first Six O’Clock Series presentation is slated Monday night, continuing a new tradition of virtual programs with “Free Speech Project: Words Matter” on Zoom and on screens in Eberly, HHS, Stouffer, Pratt and Sprowls auditoriums.
Then an outdoor movie will be screened at 8:30 p.m. on the practice field behind Miller Stadium.
• Oak Grove will host chalk competitions, cornhole games, face mask decoration and tie-dye T-shirts Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m., and Friday from 4 to 5:30 and 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• A military and military-affiliated group meeting is planned Tuesday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. in Pratt Hall and the Military and Veterans Resource Center. A virtual hypnotist dealing in “Motivational Mental Health” will perform Tuesday from 9 to 11:30 p.m., with an encore performance Friday from 9 to 11 p.m.
• An LGBTQIA group meeting is slated Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Elkin Hall and the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement. Virtual Trivia is planned from 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
• There’s bingo tentatively planned at multiple locations Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a virtual magician from 9 to 10 p.m.
The welcome events wind down next weekend.
• A Black and Brown Student Affinity group meeting is planned from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at Elkin Hall, followed by a goose chase from 1 to 5 p.m. and another outdoor movie from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., also on the practice field behind Miller Stadium.
• Campus building tours are slated Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. ASC@IUP, the Academic Success Center, has an Oak Grove presentation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an academic welcome will take place from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
More details can be found at iup.edu/welcomeweek.