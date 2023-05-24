As the clock winds down toward a June 30 deadline, contract negotiations continue between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the union representing faculty and coaches at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state-owned institutions, and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
The two sides are working on a new pact that will take the place of the current four-year contract, covering some 5,000 union members.
