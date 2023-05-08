The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex continues to do well, said Indiana University of Pennsylvania Associate Vice President for University Operations and Administrative Services Sam Phillips.

“For the period ending Feb. 28, 2023, the (KCAC) reported improved results in event activity when compared to the same period last year,” Phillips told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday. “Due to continuing positive booking trends and improving market conditions, vendor projections show a facility record-breaking financial performance for (fiscal year) 2022-23.”