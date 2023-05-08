The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex continues to do well, said Indiana University of Pennsylvania Associate Vice President for University Operations and Administrative Services Sam Phillips.
“For the period ending Feb. 28, 2023, the (KCAC) reported improved results in event activity when compared to the same period last year,” Phillips told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday. “Due to continuing positive booking trends and improving market conditions, vendor projections show a facility record-breaking financial performance for (fiscal year) 2022-23.”
And beyond. The KCAC announced Friday that “The American Patriot,” Aaron Lewis, will return to the KCAC as part of his 2023 Acoustic Tour, with a performance scheduled at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
Upcoming at the Toretti Auditorium in the complex is DSB-The Journey Tribute, which will perform there May 26.
Upcoming tonight in the Ed Fry Arena is the first Excellence in Education Awards banquet conducted by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
All that follows a busy spring that included the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region men’s basketball tournament, the Keystone State Championship wrestling tournament for younger athletes, the Pennsylvania Taxidermy Association’s annual competition and sportsman’s show, the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association’s annual Home Show, state Sen. Joe Pittman’s annual Student Government Seminar and many IUP-centric events such as the day-long Council of Trustees gathering Thursday and the spring commencement exercises Friday and Saturday.
The Home Show and the Taxidermy Association’s weekend events already are signed up for 2024, while the associate vice president believes the Keystone State wrestling event may return in two years.
As Phillips noted, so far in 2022-23 there have been 139 events in the complex, with a total attendance of 102,525, up 25,151 or 33 percent from 2021-22.
“Total event revenues of $1,606,826 resulted in an improvement over the Feb. 28, 2022, report of $873,760,” or an increase of 119 percent, Phillips said. “Event net operating income of $191,335 was significantly ahead of last year through eight months by $187,237.”
“Facility overhead expenditures were well managed but continue to be negatively impacted by rising utility costs and necessary non-event facility maintenance expenditures,” Phillips said, “resulting in ... operating expenditures of $628,736, over budget by $19,456 and higher than last year by $19,978.”
Still, there was enough that the KCAC could post on its Facebook page, “A special thank you to all of our hardworking employees. The concerts, sporting events, and conference center activities would not be successful without each and every one of you.”
